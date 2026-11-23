Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has declared that his Democratic Party (DP) will support Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka as its preferred presidential candidate within the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Muturi made the announcement on Sunday, November 22, 2026, during a church service in Mwala, Machakos County, where he accompanied Kalonzo.

The declaration signals the Democratic Party's position in the emerging opposition political alignment as leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.

Addressing the congregation, Muturi said the party had already made a formal decision to support Kalonzo's presidential ambitions within the opposition coalition.

He maintained that the decision reflected the party's position and that he remained committed to communicating its resolutions without hesitation.

“My Democratic Party, which I lead, made a decision that within the coalition of parties we belong to, we support His Excellency Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka,” Muturi said.

The former Attorney General further described himself as a straightforward politician who does not shy away from expressing his position, even when his remarks attract criticism.

“When I say something, I mean it, and that is why I sometimes find myself in trouble with people who expect me to tone down my remarks instead of speaking frankly,” he said.

Beyond the opposition's political arrangements, Muturi criticised President William Ruto's administration over what he described as unequal access to national identity card registration services across the country.

He accused the government of distributing live capture machines used in processing identification documents in a manner that disadvantaged some regions.

Muturi questioned why areas including Lower Eastern, the Mount Kenya region and Kisii had not received adequate access to the equipment, arguing that all Kenyans deserved equal treatment when accessing government services.

He claimed that some of the machines deployed to the affected regions had been withdrawn after operating for approximately two weeks, potentially slowing down the registration process.

The former Attorney General called on the government to ensure residents from the affected areas could obtain national identity cards without unnecessary delays.

“Those in other regions, including Lower Eastern, the Mt Kenya region and Kisii, should also receive their national identity cards promptly. Do not favour some regions if equality is to be upheld,” he said.

His remarks come amid the political significance of voter registration as parties and leaders begin preparing for the next general election.

Muturi urged young Kenyans who had attained the legal voting age to obtain national identity cards and register as voters to enable them to participate in the 2027 elections.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring eligible citizens acquire the necessary identification documents to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

He further turned his criticism towards the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing the electoral body of excluding Kenyans and political leaders from its decision-making processes.

He alleged that some of the commission's actions appeared to favour the Kenya Kwanza administration, raising concerns about the inclusivity and impartiality of its operations ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Democratic Party (DP) leader also questioned the commission's approach to engaging political stakeholders, suggesting that its decisions should reflect the interests of all political formations rather than those of the government.

His criticism comes as preparations for the 2027 General Election increasingly dominate political discussions, with opposition leaders raising concerns about electoral preparedness, transparency and the independence of institutions responsible for overseeing the vote.

Muturi's declaration of support for Kalonzo adds to the political calculations within the United Opposition, where different parties are seeking to establish common ground ahead of the next presidential contest.

The announcement also places the Democratic Party among the political formations whose presidential preference within the opposition coalition has been publicly stated.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the question of who will carry the opposition's presidential ticket is expected to remain a central issue in negotiations among its constituent parties.