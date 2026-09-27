Bishop Kodia calls for stronger opposition checks on government

Bondo Anglican Bishop David Kodia has urged opposition leaders to unite and strengthen Parliament’s oversight of the government, saying their divisions have weakened checks and balances.

Speaking on Sunday, Bishop Kodia said political leaders must put aside personal interests and focus on Kenyans’ needs, including accountability in the use of public funds and government programmes.

“If we had a strong parliament that would bring true checks and balances in our society, we will not be talking about these things,” he said, referring to concerns over the effectiveness and management of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Kodia said a united opposition would be able to exert greater pressure on the government and scrutinise legislation more effectively.

“Our people requires you to be together, to become strong and strong and strong. That's what our people require,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as greed for money among political leaders, saying personal interests should not be allowed to compromise the needs of Kenyans.

“Let us pray so that God may give us the grace, the encouragement to deal with greed for money that makes us compromise even our needs,” he said.

Kodia further called for dialogue and tolerance, urging leaders to listen to opposing views instead of blocking others from addressing the public.

“It is primitive to stop someone from addressing the people,” he said, adding that Kenya should maintain a culture of listening.

“We must appreciate the culture of listening to all of us. That's when we can make the right decision.”

He said political engagement should focus on the economy and how the country is governed, arguing that all Kenyans should take an interest in such issues.

“God is calling us to listen. And again, Jesus is also telling us that listening is not an insult,” he said.

Kodia spoke at St Michael’s All Angels Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County, during a church service attended by Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and other political leaders.

Kalonzo’s visit to Bondo came as opposition leaders intensified political activities ahead of the 2027 General Election in a bid expand their political reach.