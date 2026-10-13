Three charged over alleged exorcism burns at Bondo church

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged three people with unlawfully managing an unregistered church in Bondo, Siaya County.

One of the accused is facing additional charges over allegations that he burned three minors during a purported exorcism ritual.

In a statement by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on October 13 2026, Gaudencia Juma Otieno, alias Church Mother; Stephen Omondi Otieno, alias Pastor; and Clinton Owour Obudho, alias Deacon Daudi, appeared before Bondo Law Courts, where they denied charges of managing St Abraham Israel Assemblies of God Church, also known as St Abraham Sayuni, without registration or exemption.

"At the Bondo Law Courts in Siaya County, the accused also faced charges involving three minors, including the alleged infliction of severe burns on children during a purported exorcism ritual," the statement read in part.

The prosecution said the three operated the society at Ogago Village, Barkowino Sub-location, Bondo Sub-county, on October 4, 2026, contrary to Section 5 as read with Section 4(1) of the Societies Act.

Prosecution Counsel Edwin Nyakundi presented the case before Resident Magistrate Chepchirchir Christabel Maiyo.

Obudho faces two additional charges, including grievous harm, contrary to Section 234 of the Penal Code, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 251.

According to the prosecution, Obudho poured hot water on the minors under the guise of conducting an exorcism or “deliverance” ritual. Two of the children are reportedly in hospital with severe burns.

The allegations place the case beyond the question of the church’s registration, with the court also considering accusations of physical harm to the children.

The court granted the three accused different bond terms after they appeared in court. The court granted Otieno a bond of Sh100,000, with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The court granted Omondi Otieno and Obudho a bond of Sh300,000 each, but ruled out a cash bail alternative for both.