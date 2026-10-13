Three charged over alleged exorcism burns at Bondo church
The case against three people linked to St Abraham Sayuni church includes allegations that hot water was poured on three minors during a purported exorcism ritual.
The case against three people linked to St Abraham Sayuni church includes allegations that hot water was poured on three minors during a purported exorcism ritual.
ong the products expected from the facility is polypropylene, which he said could help meet the needs of Kenya’s plastics manufacturers.
The 133 residents want the court to halt construction, excavation and other activities on land they claim forms part of LR No. 13061 until their alleged community and customary interests are identified and determined.
Speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday, the governor said the county had gone to court over the land rates and obtained a ruling confirming its right to levy charges on parts of the land occupied by the company.
According to investigators, the three suspects were arrested following investigations into a violent robbery that occurred on June 26, 2026, in the Donholm area.
Their petition comes months after 16 learners died in an arson attack at the school. Eight students linked to the incident have since been arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts, where they face 16 counts of murder.
In a Gazette Notice dated July 10, 2026, Mvurya said the postponement was necessary to ensure compliance with voter education requirements under Regulation 21 of the National Youth Council (Election of Certain Council Members) Regulations, 2021.
Prosecutors told the court that dozens of transactions were processed through the lender’s system and key records wiped out, pointing to possible manipulation of internal controls.