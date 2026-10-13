Corridors of Justice
Three charged over alleged exorcism burns at Bondo church
The case against three people linked to St Abraham Sayuni church includes allegations that hot water was poured on three minors during a purported exorcism ritual.
The case against three people linked to St Abraham Sayuni church includes allegations that hot water was poured on three minors during a purported exorcism ritual.
Abdihakim Abdi Saman was found guilty after prosecutors presented 12 witnesses, with the court ruling the case was proved “beyond a reasonable doubt,” as sentencing is set for February 26, 2026.