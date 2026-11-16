DP leader Muturi urges equal footing for parties in 2027 alliances

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has called for political alliances built on mutual respect and equality, insisting that parties should not surrender their identities to join coalitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Muturi cited President William Ruto's formation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as an example of inclusive political engagement, saying coalition partners must retain their independence, leadership structures and equal voice in negotiations.

In a statement on Monday, Muturi said political negotiations should be viewed as opportunities to build consensus and strengthen partnerships rather than acts of surrender.

"Political negotiations are not an act of surrender. They are an opportunity to build consensus, strengthen partnerships and advance shared interests," he said.

He argued that successful coalitions must recognise the political influence, constituencies and contributions of individual parties rather than allow dominant partners to dictate the terms of engagement.

Muturi pointed to Ruto's approach in assembling the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, saying the President demonstrated the importance of respecting the leadership, structures and supporters of different political parties.

He maintained that political cooperation should not force parties to dissolve their structures or abandon their identities to join a larger political formation.

"Our position is that political cooperation does not require parties to dissolve their structures or abandon their identities to join another party," he said.

The Democratic Party leader added that every party should retain its independence, enjoy equal recognition and have a voice at the negotiating table.

He said the objective of political partnerships should not be to determine which party disappears but to create arrangements where all participants are respected.

"Our objective is not to compete over whose party should disappear, but to build a partnership in which every party is respected, every voice is heard and every partner retains its identity," Muturi said.

He invoked the Swahili saying haba na haba hujaza kibaba, arguing that every political partner has something valuable to contribute and that collective strength comes from recognising those contributions.

His remarks come as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election, with parties and political leaders exploring new alliances, negotiating partnerships and repositioning themselves ahead of the polls.

The emerging coalition dynamics have renewed debate over the balance of power within political formations, particularly whether smaller parties will retain their identities and influence or be absorbed into larger parties as negotiations gather momentum.