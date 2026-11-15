Ruto urges Ntutu, Tongoyo to reconcile after Narok festival clashes

President William Ruto has urged Narok Governor Patrick Kanyinke Ole Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Koshal Tongoyo to reconcile and calm their supporters following clashes that disrupted the Maa Cultural Festival on Saturday.

Ruto said the two United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders should not allow competition for the Narok gubernatorial seat to fuel violence or divide residents, appealing to them to exercise restraint ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church service at St. Mary’s Girls High School Grounds, Narok on Sunday, Ruto described the confrontation during the festival celebrations as unfortunate and urged the leaders to discourage their supporters from fighting over political differences.

“There was a confrontation in Narok, and that was not a good picture. It was not a good thing,” he said.

The President appealed directly to Ntutu and Tongoyo to work together, saying their differences were largely political and should not undermine peace among residents.

“I ask Patrick and Gabriel to come together. They are all our brothers,” he said.

“There is no significant difference between these brothers. The only difference is that they are competing for political positions.”

Ruto, who spoke as a UDA member and party leader, urged the two politicians to calm their supporters and ensure that political competition does not spill into violence.

“My brothers, and I speak to you as a member and a leader in UDA. I want to urge you to calm down our supporters, to calm down the supporters of our party, and to calm down the people of Narok so that we can have an election that is peaceful,” he said.

He cautioned politicians against fighting over elective positions, noting that only one person could occupy the governor’s office.

“A governor's seat cannot be divided into two. There can only be one governor,” Ruto said, joking that if the position could be split, one part would go to Patrick and the other to Gabriel.

The President called on all candidates, including those seeking parliamentary and other elective positions, to exercise restraint and allow voters to choose their leaders peacefully.

He also urged Kenyans to reject tribalism, hatred and attempts to divide communities, saying political competition should be based on ideas, plans, policies and agendas.

“I appeal to our fellow citizens not to fight because of political differences,” he said.

Ruto further cautioned young people against being manipulated or used to cause violence.

“You have the greatest stake in the future of our nation, and therefore, you must choose wisely. You must behave responsibly, and you must be part of the solution,” he said.

His remarks followed clashes at the fourth Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival at Sekenani Gate in Narok West on Saturday, where groups reportedly linked to Ntutu and Tongoyo confronted each other, disrupting the celebrations.

The clashes reportedly left more than 10 people injured, with victims taken to hospital for treatment.

Attendees fled as chairs were overturned and objects hurled during the confrontation.