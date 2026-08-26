Ruto declares Mau Forest secured after title deed issuance
The President said securing the forest would also involve physical measures to keep it protected, including plans to put up a fence around the area
The President said securing the forest would also involve physical measures to keep it protected, including plans to put up a fence around the area
The President questioned what he described as a lack of clear plans among his political opponents, saying voters should look at what leaders have delivered rather than the political messages they use during campaigns.
According to NANIB, the officers recovered 19 packages containing cannabis sativa weighing 118.6kg, with an estimated street value of Sh3,358,000.
The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market
The Senator argued that the rapid accumulation of wealth by Cabinet Secretaries and county governors was not the result of talent or hard work, but rather the power attached to public office. He claimed that senior officials exploit legal gaps and discretionary powers left by Parliament to benefit themselves and those close to them.
Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, who sits on the Senate Health Committee, said inspections conducted by the committee had exposed major gaps in ambulance operations, with many vehicles either grounded or operating in poor condition.
He argued on Monday that Kenya’s higher fuel prices compared to Uganda and Tanzania reflect infrastructure financing needs.
On Friday, Ngeno had participated in several community activities, including handing over bursary cheques to students in the Lower Zone of Ilkerin Ward in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, reflecting his enduring commitment to education and youth development.
Authorities say the circulation of illegal firearms has continued to pose a threat to lives and livelihoods despite repeated efforts to address the problem.
President Ruto has pledged Sh44 billion for school transition, 10,000 acres of land allocation, Sh1.5 billion for power connections and Sh390 million for a new market in Narok County.
LSK President Faith Odhiambo described the experiences of Jane Pariwat and a 17-year-old boy only identified as FST as alarming, noting that both individuals suffered at the hands of those meant to protect citizens and uphold the law.
The Law Society of Kenya also weighed in, with President Faith Odhiambo making it clear that such actions cannot be excused as tradition.
CS Murkomen said the government is determined to make sure all eligible Kenyans are documented
The operation, which brought together personnel from the National Police Service (NPS), the General Service Unit (GSU), and National Police Reservists (NPR).