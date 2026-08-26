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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Narok

Ruto: My real campaign is yet to begin
2027 Election

Ruto: My real campaign is yet to begin

The President questioned what he described as a lack of clear plans among his political opponents, saying voters should look at what leaders have delivered rather than the political messages they use during campaigns.

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Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season
News

Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season

The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market

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Olekina accuses State Officials of turning public office into wealth
News

Olekina accuses State Officials of turning public office into wealth

The Senator argued that the rapid accumulation of wealth by Cabinet Secretaries and county governors was not the result of talent or hard work, but rather the power attached to public office. He claimed that senior officials exploit legal gaps and discretionary powers left by Parliament to benefit themselves and those close to them.

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From Narok to Parliament: The legacy of Johana Ng'eno
News

From Narok to Parliament: The legacy of Johana Ng'eno

On Friday, Ngeno had participated in several community activities, including handing over bursary cheques to students in the Lower Zone of Ilkerin Ward in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, reflecting his enduring commitment to education and youth development.

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