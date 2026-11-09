PS Bashir urges youth to embrace cultural festivals to preserve Kenya’s heritage

Principal Secretary for Culture, The Arts and Heritage Ummi Bashir has called on Kenyans, especially young people, to take a greater interest in cultural festivals, saying they play a key role in protecting the country's heritage, strengthening national unity and creating income opportunities for local communities.

Bashir said cultural celebrations offer an important platform for communities to showcase their traditions, pass knowledge to younger generations and learn about the customs of other groups, as preparations gather pace for the fourth Maa Cultural Festival in Narok County.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, November 9, ahead of the five-day event scheduled for November 10 to 14, the PS said the festival would bring together people from different backgrounds to celebrate the country's rich cultural diversity.

She explained that the annual event, which was launched in 2023, moves between the three Maa-speaking counties of Narok, Kajiado and Samburu. This year's edition will be held in Narok, the county that hosted the inaugural festival.

The programme will include activities targeting young people and women, with women leaders and county first ladies also expected to participate. President William Ruto is expected to attend the closing ceremony.

Bashir said the festival would attract a wide range of participants, including diplomats, researchers, professionals and tourists, noting that cultural heritage remains an important part of Kenya's tourism industry.

She emphasised that the celebrations were open to all Kenyans and not restricted to members of the Maasai community.

“It is just to appreciate our diversity and more so the Maasai culture, and everyone is invited. It's not only the Maasai who are going to go,” she said.

Beyond cultural performances and exhibitions, Bashir said the festival would provide a market for small-scale traders, artisans and other local entrepreneurs to earn money by selling traditional products.

She pointed to items such as Maasai beadwork, bracelets and other locally made crafts, which will be displayed and sold during the event. Traders from different parts of the country will be allowed to exhibit their products at no cost, giving them an opportunity to reach more customers.

The PS also challenged county governments to invest in cultural celebrations, saying such events could help preserve local traditions while supporting businesses and bringing communities together.

She noted that culture is a devolved function, meaning county administrations have a responsibility to promote and protect their respective cultural identities. However, she said the national government remains available to provide financial and logistical assistance to counties seeking to organise similar events.

Bashir pointed to cultural festivals held in Turkana, Lamu and other parts of the country as examples of initiatives that can promote interaction among communities while creating opportunities for local traders.

She further appealed to members of Generation Z and Generation Alpha to take an active interest in their cultural backgrounds by visiting museums and attending traditional events.

According to Bashir, young people should use such opportunities to understand their communities' histories, traditional foods, music and folk stories instead of allowing important aspects of their heritage to fade.

She argued that preserving cultural identity should go hand in hand with investments in infrastructure and other development projects, saying national development should also focus on values that bring people together.

“Every county that you go to, there's this four or five-storey building that is there. Now, apart from that, comes the part of the software, where you inculcate patriotism, appreciation, kindness, loving your music and appreciating your music,” she said.

On proposals to establish museums dedicated to individual communities, Bashir said the National Museums of Kenya already provides space for exhibitions that showcase the country's different cultural identities.

She explained that these displays run for periods ranging from three to six months, allowing visitors to learn about communities and traditions beyond their own.

However, she noted that setting up permanent museums in every county would require substantial financial resources and would largely be the responsibility of county governments because culture falls under devolved functions.

Instead, Bashir suggested that rotating exhibitions at centralised museum facilities could offer a more affordable way of exposing Kenyans to the traditions, histories and lifestyles of different communities.