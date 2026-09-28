Kisumu set to host African Cycling Championship in October 21 to 25

Kisumu is set to host the Confederation of African Cycling Championship from October 21 to 25, 2026, in an event expected to bring together more than 300 elite cyclists from over 30 African countries.

The five-day continental competition will feature 15 race categories, with the action expected to be broadcast live across Kenya and to audiences internationally.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said hosting the championship would provide an opportunity for the county to showcase its tourism, hospitality and business sectors while attracting athletes, officials and visitors from across the continent.

In a statement on Monday, the Governor maintained that the arrival of the cyclists would create opportunities for local businesses and young people working in different sectors linked to the event.

“More than 30 African nations will send over 300 elite competitors to ‘cycle it out’ across 15 thrilling race categories, with the action transmitted LIVE across Kenya and to the entire world!”

He said the championship would provide an economic boost to hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses expected to serve participants and visitors during the event.

He added that young people could benefit from opportunities in event management, transport, catering, security and other services required to support the championship.

“Let me tell you what this truly means for us: Our hotels, restaurants, and hospitality sectors will bloom!. Jobs and networking opportunities for our young people, from event management to transport, catering, security, and beyond.”

Nyong’o also said the event would give Kisumu increased international visibility through live broadcasts and digital engagement.

The county expects the championship to generate more than 1.8 million social media impressions and close to 90,000 engagements, according to the governor.

“We project over 1.8 million social media impressions and close to 90,000 engagements. Kisumu's name shining on the global stage like never before!”

The event comes as Kisumu continues to position itself as a destination for tourism, business and sporting activities in western Kenya. Its location on the shores of Lake Victoria and its role as a regional commercial centre provide a base for hospitality and tourism businesses serving visitors to the region.

Nyong’o said the cycling championship would complement these activities by bringing an international sporting audience to the county.

“This is not just a race. This is an economic injection into our county's veins. This is tourism reborn. This is Kisumu to the World!”

The governor said residents would also have an opportunity to participate in activities surrounding the championship through a social fun ride.

The ride will be open to members of the public, with Nyong’o encouraging residents to participate with their families, friends and neighbours.

“And you, mwananchi, are not left out! A social fun ride will be open to all. Dust off that bicycle, bring your family, your friends, your neighbours. Let us ride together as one county, one people, one destiny.”

The social ride is expected to provide a community component to the continental competition, allowing residents to participate in cycling activities alongside the elite championship.

Nyong’o thanked the Kenya Cycling Federation for selecting Kisumu to host the continental event, saying the county was ready to welcome athletes and visitors.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to the Kenya Cycling Federation for choosing Kisumu and trusting Dala to host Africa. Asanteni sana! The world is coming. Let us welcome them the Kisumu way with warmth, pride and unstoppable energy!”

The championship will run from October 21 to 25, with cyclists from more than 30 African countries competing across 15 categories.

Beyond the sporting competition, the event is expected to generate activity for accommodation providers, restaurants, transport operators, event organisers and other businesses involved in hosting visitors.

For Kisumu, the championship will also provide an opportunity to promote the county as a venue for international sporting events while exposing its tourism and hospitality offerings to audiences beyond Kenya.