PS Omollo backs Ruto’s 2027 bid, promises security boost for Busia fishermen

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo has declared support for President William Ruto’s bid for a second term in the 2027 General Election, citing what he described as the administration’s commitment to equitable development.

Omollo said the government had expanded development programmes to historically underserved communities, including fishermen along Lake Victoria, as part of efforts to ensure all regions benefit from national resources.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of Beach Management Units (BMUs) from 20 beaches in Budalangi Constituency, Busia County, the PS said investments in fisheries, healthcare, agriculture and affordable housing demonstrated the government's focus on inclusive development.

“For the first time, we have a President who recognizes that fishermen deserve the same attention as tea farmers, dairy farmers, sugarcane farmers and other producers. The development of this country must benefit every Kenyan, regardless of where they come from or what they do for a living,” Omollo said.

He linked his support for Ruto's re-election to the continuation of ongoing development programmes and urged residents to register as voters ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

“Development must be undertaken without discrimination, tribalism or favouritism. That is the example President Ruto has set, and it is the responsibility of all of us serving in Government to ensure that every Kenyan benefits,” he added.

During the engagement, Omollo announced plans to increase the deployment of Kenya Coast Guard Service officers in Busia County and provide additional safety and patrol boats to address insecurity on Lake Victoria.

He cited cross-border disputes involving Kenyan and Ugandan fishermen, theft of fishing equipment and safety concerns as some of the challenges affecting fishing activities in the region.

“We have agreed with our security leadership that we must increase the number of Kenya Coast Guard Service officers deployed here and provide additional safety boats. Our fishermen should be able to go about their work without fear of harassment or insecurity,” he said.

The PS also pledged to work with BMU leadership to ensure fishermen have adequate life jackets and access to safety boats to reduce accidents on the lake.

On fisheries development, Omollo said the government was investing in modern fish landing sites, piers, markets and cold storage facilities across Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

He revealed that two of Busia's 20 beaches were being developed into modern fish landing sites to improve fish handling, preserve catches and expand market access.

The facilities will include cold storage, electricity and water, enabling fishermen and traders to reduce post-harvest losses and secure better prices for their produce.

Omollo also challenged leaders of the county's four fishermen's cooperatives to strengthen accountability and improve financial management.

“When you contribute your money to a cooperative, it must not become money for the leaders to use for their personal interests,” he said, urging cooperative officials to ensure members' contributions were properly managed.

On access to government services, the PS directed chiefs, assistant chiefs and other National Government Administration Officers to strengthen public engagement and eliminate discriminatory practices.

He particularly called for the removal of additional vetting requirements previously imposed on residents of border counties seeking national identity cards.

“A Kenyan living in Busia should not be subjected to more questions or additional requirements when applying for an identity card than someone living in Nairobi or Kericho. Government services must be provided equally, without discrimination or favouritism,” Omollo said.

He instructed administrators to hold regular public barazas at village, sub-location and location levels to communicate government programmes and address concerns raised by residents.

The meeting brought together Principal Secretary for Economic Planning Bonface Makokha, national government administrators, elected leaders, BMU officials and representatives of fishing communities across Busia County.

Omollo urged political and community leaders to promote national cohesion, insisting that development and access to public services should not be determined by ethnicity, geographical location or political affiliation.