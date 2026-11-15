Four arrested after reported attack on workers in Kisumu lorry raid

Police have arrested three additional suspects in connection with a violent robbery in Kisumu, bringing the total number of arrests to four following an intelligence-led operation in Nyawita.

The arrests followed investigations into a November 4, 2026 attack in the Lolwe area, where three armed men reportedly raided a lorry and assaulted a driver and his salesman who were spending the night inside the vehicle.

According to the National Police Service, the attackers smashed the vehicle's door windows using crude weapons before robbing and assaulting the two workers.

A 19-year-old man believed to be the prime suspect was arrested earlier during a multi-agency operation in Nyawita, Kisumu Central Sub-County. Subsequent investigations led officers to three other suspects, who were arrested in the same area.

Police recovered suspected stolen property, including two television sets, two audio systems, two pangas, two 6kg gas cylinders, assorted metal bars and several smartphones.

Officers also impounded a green tricycle and two motorcycles, which are undergoing verification as part of the investigations.

During the earlier operation, detectives recovered weapons and items believed to have been used in the robbery, including a crowbar, hammer, metal bar, sword, arrows, two hand knives and a machete.

Two black jackets and a sweater suspected to have been worn during the attack were also seized.

Investigations have linked the 19-year-old suspect to two accomplices, while the latest arrests have brought the number of people in custody to four.

"The four suspects remain in custody as police pursue further leads and work to apprehend other individuals believed to be involved," the National Police Service said.

The Service said it would sustain intelligence-led operations to identify criminal networks, recover stolen property and bring those responsible to justice.