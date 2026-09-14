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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Robbery

DCI seeks public help to trace protest suspects
Crime

DCI seeks public help to trace protest suspects

The DCI says detectives have launched a nationwide manhunt for suspects linked to robbery, arson, looting and malicious damage during recent fuel-related protests. The agency asks the public to share information anonymously as investigations continue.

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