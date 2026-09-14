Nairobi police arrest robbery suspect, recover stolen phone
The suspect was taken to Pangani Police Station, where he remains in custody as police complete investigations and prepare him for court
The suspect was taken to Pangani Police Station, where he remains in custody as police complete investigations and prepare him for court
The suspect was wanted in connection with offences committed within Garissa Township and remains in police custody pending arraignment
The ODPP explained that the evidence presented during the trial established the connection between the suspects and the robbery, including the recovery of the stolen firearm and ammunition
During the operation, detectives recovered mobile phones believed to have been used to facilitate the alleged fraudulent M-Pesa transactions. They also recovered two pangas that investigators suspect were used during the commission of the offences.
According to police, the couple arrived at the agreed meeting point expecting to complete the transaction before they were confronted by three men.
The three suspects remain in police custody and are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court. The recovered Retay Falcon pistol and the two motorcycles have been detained as exhibits as investigations continue
According to the NPS, the operation was informed by intelligence reports and information provided by members of the public, enabling officers to intercept the suspects before conducting a search
The arrest followed weeks of investigations into attacks that left several families traumatised and resulted in the death of a resident who responded to one of the incidents
The DCI says detectives have launched a nationwide manhunt for suspects linked to robbery, arson, looting and malicious damage during recent fuel-related protests. The agency asks the public to share information anonymously as investigations continue.
DCI detectives recovered a loaded Tokarev pistol, ammunition, a knife and phones after Dandora Police Station confronted three young men allegedly robbing pedestrians on Councillor Opundo Road. One suspect died; two escaped toward Maili Saba.
In a statement on Monday, detectives said the suspects—Boniface Kilonzo Mwaniki, Josphat Musili and Muia Mutune—were apprehended following investigations by the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operation Action Team (OAT).
According to the National Police Service, officers from Mjambere Police Station apprehended the suspects following an intelligence-led operation that covered Barsheba, Kagujo, and surrounding areas.
The suspects allegedly abducted and coerced victims into revealing M-Pesa PINs before abandoning them in Kimende Forest, Kiambu County. Police said investigations are ongoing, with a key accomplice still at large.
Investigators also found a cash bail receipt tied to a separate attempted robbery with violence case. One suspect reportedly has an active arrest warrant in that case.
Following his arrest, officers conducted a search and recovered several items believed to be linked to the crime. These included a claw bar, a police jungle jacket and a tear gas canister, raising concerns over the misuse of police gear in criminal activity.
The DCI described the trend as “a disturbing rise in violent robberies originating from interactions on online dating platforms, where unsuspecting individuals are lured into perilous situations under the pretext of friendship or romance.”
Michael Onyango Ochieng, popularly known as “Jonyo,” was found guilty of assaulting and robbing John Okaka on May 11, 2024, within the Manyatta area of Kisumu.