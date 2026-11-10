Four arrested in Mombasa gang crackdown as police recover 22 phone parts

Police have arrested four suspected gang members in Kongowea, Mombasa County, in an intelligence-led operation that uncovered a phone repair shop allegedly used to sell stolen mobile phones, with officers recovering several phone parts and weapons.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, November 9, 2026, after investigations linked them to a criminal group suspected of carrying out robberies and dealing in stolen mobile phones within the area.

The operation began in Kitaruni, where officers from Kongowea Police Station intercepted a man identified through intelligence as a suspected member of the gang.

A search conducted on him led to the recovery of a panga and a pair of scissors. During questioning, the suspect reportedly provided information that helped officers identify other individuals believed to be part of the group and allegedly involved in robberies across Kongowea.

Acting on the information, police proceeded to Kadria, where they arrested a second suspect and recovered pepper spray from him.

Officers later moved to Kambi Kikuyu, where a third suspect was apprehended while in possession of another panga.

The three suspects subsequently directed investigators to a phone repair shop they identified as a location where stolen mobile phones were allegedly sold.

Police arrested a fourth suspect at the premises, where a search uncovered 22 mobile phone motherboards, 29 batteries of different makes and five mobile phones.

According to police, the suspect was unable to explain the ownership of the recovered mobile phones, prompting officers to seize the items as part of the ongoing investigations.

All four suspects remain in police custody pending further legal action, while the recovered items have been secured as exhibits as investigators pursue the case.

The National Police Service said the arrests formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks through intelligence gathering, patrols and targeted operations.

The service also called on members of the public to report suspicious activities and share information that could help officers prevent crime.

Residents were urged to report incidents at the nearest police station or through the emergency numbers 999, 911 and 112.