Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

arrests

Three Tanzanian park rangers arrested after man dies in Ngorongoro
Africa

Three Tanzanian park rangers arrested after man dies in Ngorongoro

Police are investigating how 25-year-old Sefu Musa died after the group was detained inside the conservation area. His fellow traveller, Salimu Haji, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment, while the third man, Abdallah Nuru, managed to return to Arusha following the incident.

By
Four arrested over fake NIS recruitment scam that cost victim Sh600,000
Crime

Four arrested over fake NIS recruitment scam that cost victim Sh600,000

In a statement on Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from DCI Central in Nairobi dismantled the suspected employment fraud syndicate following a complaint from a victim who reported losing hundreds of thousands of shillings after being promised a job in the country's intelligence service.

By