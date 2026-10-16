19 arrested as police seize 770 litres of illicit brews
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
The bus was travelling from Dadaab to Nairobi when officers carried out a search and discovered a blue woven carrier bag placed on the overhead luggage rack serving passengers seated at positions 23, 24 and 25.
The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits as investigations into the suspected drug trafficking operation continue.
The incident happened on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, shortly after a women’s economic empowerment function at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) grounds in Siaya.
In a statement by DCI on Wednesday, the suspects, Martin Kariuki Maina and Johnson Gituma Mwangi were arrested by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office in the Roysambu area following investigations into a complaint lodged by the retailer.
Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after a deadly raid by the authorities led the opposition politician to go into hiding.
In a statement issued on August 17, 2026, the NPS said security deployment for the Homa Bay rally was coordinated by the Nyanza Regional Police Commander based on the nature and anticipated requirements of the event.
The agency highlighted that a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of five pangas and other crude weapons, which the DCI said were believed to have been intended for use in criminal activities
The suspects were found travelling in a grey Toyota Noah, registration number KCR 790A, and two white Toyota Hiace vans, registration numbers KDM 377M and KDE 819U
Police are investigating how 25-year-old Sefu Musa died after the group was detained inside the conservation area. His fellow traveller, Salimu Haji, was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment, while the third man, Abdallah Nuru, managed to return to Arusha following the incident.
In Homa Bay County, detectives from the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit, working jointly with officers from Oyugis Police Station, arrested Carren Adhiambo Akoth, who had been on the run after detectives recovered 91.94 kilograms of cannabis worth approximately Sh2.76 million from her residence in Oyugis on June 14
According to investigators, security guards on duty quickly turned their attention to a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number KDT 122Q, which was parked nearby with two occupants whose behaviour raised suspicion.
The raid, conducted on Sunday, July 12, targeted what police described as a significant illegal brewing site linked to the production and distribution of illicit liquor.
The violence erupted during and after a church service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Kisumu, where Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, both principals of the Linda Mwananchi movement, had attended.
In a statement on Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from DCI Central in Nairobi dismantled the suspected employment fraud syndicate following a complaint from a victim who reported losing hundreds of thousands of shillings after being promised a job in the country's intelligence service.
In a statement on Sunday, police also confirmed that Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda has been summoned to appear before the Kisii County DCI office in connection with the ongoing investigations. Authorities say investigations are continuing as officers pursue more leads linked to the incident.
The organisation did not immediately provide details about the condition of the three individuals or where they had allegedly been held before they were found. The circumstances surrounding the reported disappearances and release had also not been independently verified by the time of publication.
Those arrested are expected to face various charges, including robbery, vandalism, obstruction of roads and attempted theft.
KNCHR urged affected families and members of the public to report such cases through its toll-free hotline, 0800720627, and seek assistance through a network of partner organisations offering legal, medical and psychosocial support.
The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals identified as Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango Ouma and Walter Owa, also known as Teddy Obul
During the raid, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives also confiscated a Honda motorcycle, registration number KMGA 080F, which authorities believe was being used to facilitate the distribution and movement of narcotics within the region
In a statement on Tuesday, the DCI cautioned members of the public against turning legitimate demonstrations into criminal activity, even as it reaffirmed that Kenyans retain the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression.
Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Murkomen said at least 348 suspects had already been arrested as the government intensified security operations against what he described as organised criminal gangs behind the chaos witnessed in several parts of the country.
Police say the group quickly changed direction and sped off into Saika Estate after realising they were being watched, triggering a chase through the busy neighbourhood streets
The suspect, Alfred Hassan Bushuru, was linked to the crimes after officers recovered electrical equipment, copper windings, and other incriminating items from his home.
Amnesty International said that authorities used online harassment, disinformation campaigns, and unlawful monitoring to discourage participation in protests. The organization expressed concern over reports that security agencies accessed mobile data and location information without proper court approval, raising alarms about privacy violations.
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said investigators have established that a number of the victims were brought into the country from Asia before being radicalised and eventually killed.