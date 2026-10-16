19 arrested as police seize 770 litres of illicit brews

Police in Machakos have arrested 19 suspects during an intelligence-led raid on a homestead in Misuuni Village, Mumbuni Location, where officers recovered 770 litres of illicit brews and chemicals suspected to be used in their production.

The National Police Service said the operation also led to the seizure of 25kg of ammonium chloride, 10kg of sugar and assorted brewing equipment.

The raid was conducted on October 15, 2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.

During the operation, police recovered 60 litres of chang’aa and 710 litres of kang’ara, alongside the other materials believed to be linked to illicit brewing.

The 19 suspects were arrested and escorted to Machakos Police Station, where they were placed in custody awaiting arraignment.

Recovered brews and brewing equipment were retained as exhibits, according to the police statement.

The National Police Service described the operation as a breakthrough in the fight against illicit alcohol and reiterated its commitment to tackling the trade.

“In a breakthrough against the production, distribution and consumption of illicit brews, police officers from Machakos Police Station yesterday, 15 August 2026, conducted a successful intelligence-led raid on a homestead in Misuuni Village, Mumbuni Location, Machakos County,” the statement said.

Police also called on members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious or illegal activities.

“We commend members of the public for their cooperation and encourage the public to report any suspicious or illegal activities at the nearest police station,” the statement added.

Members of the public can also report suspected criminal activities through emergency numbers 999 and 911, the DCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 under the campaign #FichuaKwaDCI, or WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The National Police Service said public cooperation remained important in efforts to eradicate illicit brews and curb their production and distribution.