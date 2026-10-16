EACC arrests NTSA officer over alleged Sh18,000 licence bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an NTSA clerical officer accused of demanding a Sh18,000 bribe from a matatu driver to facilitate the issuance of a driving licence.

Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) headquarters while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding, the commission said.

The arrest followed a complaint by the driver, who reported that the officer had sought the money to facilitate the licence processing.

Kihuna was taken to the EACC’s Integrity Centre for processing before being released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 pending the conclusion of investigations.

The commission did not disclose when the alleged demand was made or provide further details about the licence application.

The case highlights continuing efforts by anti-corruption agencies to tackle alleged bribery in public offices, particularly where citizens seek essential government services.

The EACC said it remained committed to combating bribery at service delivery points to restore public confidence and ensure Kenyans can access services without being asked to make unofficial payments.

NTSA oversees road transport regulation and the licensing of drivers and vehicles in Kenya. The authority has adopted digital systems to improve service delivery and minimise opportunities for corruption, although allegations involving its staff can undermine public confidence.

The commission urged members of the public to report suspected corruption as investigations into the case continue.

Kihuna has not been reported to have been charged in court. His arrest and release on bail do not amount to a finding of guilt, and the allegations remain under investigation.