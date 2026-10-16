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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Matatu

EPRA, City Hall face court challenge over sudden CBD matatu directive
News

EPRA, City Hall face court challenge over sudden CBD matatu directive

The operators warn that the rule will only make the situation worse as the December festive season approaches, noting that heavy movement during this period requires stable and predictable transport options. According to them, enforcing the ban at such a time “will likely create chaos,” leaving commuters stranded in a period when demand for public transport is highest.

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