EACC arrests NTSA officer over alleged Sh18,000 licence bribe
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
The fatal collision happened at around 4:50am in the Twin Bridge area and involved a Toyota Hiace operated by Kapsowar Sacco and a Mercedes-Benz truck.
The circumstances that led to the collision had not been established.
The passengers had travelled from Nthongoni in Kibwezi East and were headed to Ikangavya, where they were expected to attend a dowry payment ceremony and related celebrations.
Among the changes, operators would be required to display fare information where passengers can easily see it as part of efforts to stop sudden fare increases.
Interior CS, Murkomen also reassured Kenyans that businesses and schools would remain open despite planned demonstrations on Thursday, marking the anniversary of June 25, 2024, anti-government protests
The DG's remarks come as NTSA continues tightening enforcement in the public transport sector, following recent action against operators linked to safety lapses.
Police say at least five people died and several others were injured after a matatu and a trailer collided on the Bungoma–Webuye road near Bukembe Bridge shortly after midnight, with some injured in critical condition.
The commission warned that the case is part of a wider pattern of reported incidents involving passengers allegedly being harmed or ejected from moving vehicles
The High Court in Nairobi found matatu driver Amos Muigai Mwangi and conductor Alex Musembi Musyoka guilty in connection with the death of Doreen Kinya, who died on June 13, 2018 after slipping out of a speeding vehicle operating along the Githurai route under Zamzam 45 Limited.
Witnesses at the scene said the matatu lost control before rolling onto its side, leaving several passengers injured while others died on the spot.
Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Ruto said he held a three-hour meeting with transport operators in Mombasa where he explained the government’s fuel subsidy programme and the lessons learnt from the 2022 fuel shortage crisis.
Muchiri, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Public Transport Sector, stressed that attempts to reach the Transport Ministry failed, forcing operators to seek intervention from other government officials.
The MPs defended transport operators who withdrew services on May 18, 2026, saying they were exercising their constitutional right to protest over rising fuel prices.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle detained as another suspect escaped and remains on the run. Authorities say investigations are ongoing as efforts to curb illicit trade continue across Kenya.
Leaders in the sector said the pause, which will run for two weeks, is meant to give room for continued negotiations and the rollout of measures aimed at protecting vehicles, crews, and passengers from further violence.
According to the Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru, authorities are still assessing the full extent of the tragedy.
The operators warn that the rule will only make the situation worse as the December festive season approaches, noting that heavy movement during this period requires stable and predictable transport options. According to them, enforcing the ban at such a time “will likely create chaos,” leaving commuters stranded in a period when demand for public transport is highest.
Key proposals under consideration include mandating cashless payments and requiring passengers to queue at designated matatu stages.