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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Machakos

Ndeti rejects Sh17.8bn Machakos budget over Sh854m assembly cuts
Eastern

Ndeti rejects Sh17.8bn Machakos budget over Sh854m assembly cuts

Ndeti said the Assembly had altered allocations by Sh853.96 million after the Executive presented its budget. She said the original plan was balanced and based on the 2026 County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), but the version passed by the Assembly on August 18 contained changes that she considers unlawful.

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Machakos hospitals on the brink as staff go six months without pay
Health and Wellness

Machakos hospitals on the brink as staff go six months without pay

During a fact-finding mission to Athi River Level 4 and Mwala Level 4 hospitals, members of the Senate Health Committee were met with emotional pleas from health workers who revealed they had not received salaries for nearly six months. Some broke down in tears as they narrated their struggles to survive while still serving patients.

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