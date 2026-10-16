19 arrested as police seize 770 litres of illicit brews
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
In a statement on Monday, Musyoka said the scenes of hundreds of small-scale traders seeking emergency travel documents outside the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi ahead of a government deadline showed how the exercise was being handled.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect Maitha spent months parading himself under the stolen identity and presenting himself as the bona fide owner of the lucrative property.
Ndeti said the Assembly had altered allocations by Sh853.96 million after the Executive presented its budget. She said the original plan was balanced and based on the 2026 County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), but the version passed by the Assembly on August 18 contained changes that she considers unlawful.
His death was confirmed by former Machakos Senator and Parliamentary Service Commission Commissioner Johnson Muthama, who described the former judge as a close family friend.
The facility was initially estimated to cost Sh2.3 billion. However, MPs were informed that the contractor is now seeking almost double the original contract value, with the disagreement having proceeded to arbitration.
State Counsel Dennis Mang'are opposed the bail application, relying on an affidavit sworn by investigating officer DCIO Henry Rabala. The prosecution argued that releasing the accused could interfere with investigations.
In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.
Speaking at Machakos Stadium in Machakos County, the President said each beneficiary will receive Sh25,000 in the first phase to start or expand a business, with Sh22,000 deposited directly into their Pochi la Biashara mobile money account.
The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) confirmed the death on Monday, sending shockwaves through the education sector.
During a fact-finding mission to Athi River Level 4 and Mwala Level 4 hospitals, members of the Senate Health Committee were met with emotional pleas from health workers who revealed they had not received salaries for nearly six months. Some broke down in tears as they narrated their struggles to survive while still serving patients.
All twenty recovered donkeys were escorted to the station, where they are being held pending identification and formal handover to their rightful owner.