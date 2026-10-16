19 arrested as police seize 770 litres of illicit brews
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
The raid was conducted on October 15,2026 by officers from Machakos Police Station as part of efforts to combat the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol.
In a statement by the National Police Service on Sunday, officers recovered assorted equipment believed to have been used to process and package the drug.
Officers attached to Kahawa West Police Station destroyed 2,600 litres of kangara and 120 litres of chang'aa after targeting premises suspected of being used to manufacture illicit alcoholic drinks and sell drugs
The NPS said the operation was part of continued efforts to identify and dismantle illegal brewing dens, which pose health and security risks to members of the public
The suspect, identified as Brian Wandera Aroge, was arrested after officers intercepted a speeding Toyota Probox during a patrol in the Bondeni area.
Authorities have repeatedly maintained that illicit brews pose a significant threat to communities because of the unsafe methods often used in their production and the health risks associated with their consumption
The operation was carried out by officers from Kahawa West Police Station in Nairobi North Sub-Region as part of an ongoing nationwide campaign to curb the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcohol and drugs.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), the raid was carried out following intelligence gathering and forms part of ongoing efforts to curb the production, distribution and sale of illegal alcohol in communities.
At least six suspects were detained in coordinated operations in Kilifi, Busia, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, and Kiambu, with cannabis and chang’aa seized
The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to possession and distribution of illicit alcohol and suspected drugs
During the operation, officers recovered 600 litres of molasses, metallic drums, and other apparatus used in the brewing process, as well as 20 litres of chang’aa
Police in Migori and Murang’a arrested two suspects in separate anti-drug operations, recovering rolls of bhang, unprocessed cannabis, illicit alcohol and cigarettes. The suspects were held pending arraignment as investigations continue.
The multi-agency team destroyed 380 litres of busaa and 40 litres of changaa. The authority says the crackdown is part of efforts to enforce alcohol control laws and curb illegal brewing activities in the region.
Under the proposed plan, KEBS, together with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Interior ministry, intends to roll out a digital tracking system for all ethanol from import or production to final use. The system is meant to prevent diversion into illegal brewing.
In a statement by the National Police Service, the seizure was made by officers from Kogelo Police Station in Siaya Sub-County at Uuna area, within South East Alego Location, following an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
Officers attached to Shaurimoyo Police Station in Buruburu Sub-County conducted the operation on Saturday after receiving credible intelligence on the production and distribution of chang’aa in the area.
According to authorities, the intelligence-led operation targeted known hideouts of illicit brews and drugs, areas that have long posed a threat to public health and safety.
The Saturday evening raid was conducted by officers from Nanyuki Police Station, who said the recovered substance is suspected to be chang’aa.