Police recover suspected bhang and 22 jerricans of chang'aa in Vihiga

Police officers in Vihiga County have recovered a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis sativa and illicit brew during an operation targeting the illegal drug and alcohol trade in Majengo Town.

The recovery was made after officers searched a suspected house in the town, where they found bhang in different forms and stages of preparation.

In a statement by the National Police Service on Sunday, officers recovered assorted equipment believed to have been used to process and package the drug.

A further search of the premises led to the recovery of 22 twenty-litre yellow jerricans containing a substance suspected to be chang'aa.

The recovered items were documented and secured in police custody as officers continued efforts to establish their ownership and apprehend those involved.

The operation is part of intensified efforts by the National Police Service to tackle the illicit drug and alcohol trade across the country.

The Service said it continues to sustain “targeted operations against the illicit drug and alcohol trade countrywide”, with the focus on disrupting supply networks and bringing those responsible to justice.

The latest recovery comes amid continued police operations targeting premises suspected of being used to store, process or distribute illegal drugs and alcoholic brews.

Authorities are now expected to investigate the recovered bhang, equipment and suspected chang'aa as they seek to establish the people behind the operation.

Police said the items remain in their custody as investigations continue.

The National Police Service also urged members of the public to work closely with officers and provide information on suspicious activities in their areas.

“ We urge members of the public to continue working closely with our officers and to share information on any suspicious activity at the nearest police station,” the Service said.

Members of the public can also report information through the emergency services on toll-free numbers 999 or 911.

The police also provided the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline, 0800 722 203, and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000 for members of the public wishing to share information.

The operation in Majengo Town is expected to continue as officers work to identify and apprehend those linked to the recovered drugs and suspected illicit brew.