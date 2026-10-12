Police recover bhang, arrest suspect in Embu crackdown
The arrest comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to disrupt the distribution and sale of illicit drugs across the country.
The arrest comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to disrupt the distribution and sale of illicit drugs across the country.
In a statement by the National Police Service on Sunday, officers recovered assorted equipment believed to have been used to process and package the drug.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the driver abandoned the wreckage and fled the scene, leaving behind the cargo.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the woman identified as Bernice Achieng had visited her boyfriend, who is being held at the station, and asked officers at the report office desk to pass him the loaf.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,the operation was conducted by officers from the National Police Service (NPS) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) following what police described as “credible intelligence”.
The DCI noted that the coordinated operations reflected the determination of law enforcement agencies to target organised narcotics syndicates operating across the country
According to the DCI, detectives “arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered eight bags containing approximately one thousand six hundred (1,600) rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang) during an intelligence-led operation within Bomet County.”
Police in Migori and Murang’a arrested two suspects in separate anti-drug operations, recovering rolls of bhang, unprocessed cannabis, illicit alcohol and cigarettes. The suspects were held pending arraignment as investigations continue.
According to the National Police Service, officers recovered 850 rolls of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang, as well as an additional 1,000 grams of unrolled cannabis from the suspect.
Police say the officers acted on intelligence to arrest the suspect, identified as Victor Ochanda Okuku, 34.
The suspects were intercepted on Monday during intelligence-led patrols and tip-off driven raids.
The details were presented during a meeting between Members of Parliament and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, who appeared before the National Assembly’s National Administration Committee to brief lawmakers on progress made in implementing a Presidential directive targeting illicit alcohol, drug trafficking and substance abuse.
The arrest was made following a routine patrol by officers from Kendubay Police Station, who acted on a tip-off from members of the public regarding suspected drug trafficking activities at Achuodho Beach.