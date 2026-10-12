Police recover bhang, arrest suspect in Embu crackdown

Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered 200 rolls of suspected cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang, during a targeted anti-narcotics operation in Embu County.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Makima Police Station conducted the operation at Kakawa Market on Sunday, October 11, 2026, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

In a statement on Monday, October 12, the police said the suspect was found in possession of the suspected narcotics and was being held pending arraignment in court.

“During the operation, the suspect was found in possession of 200 rolls of suspected cannabis sativa (bhang). The suspect is currently in custody at Makima Police Station pending arraignment, while the recovered 200 rolls have been kept as exhibits at the same station,” the National Police Service said.

The service did not disclose the suspect's identity or the estimated street value of the recovered drugs.

The arrest comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to disrupt the distribution and sale of illicit drugs across the country.

Cannabis remains among the substances monitored by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), which has highlighted drug and substance use as a public health and social concern in Kenya.

According to NACADA's 2022 National Survey on the Status of Drugs and Substance Use, approximately 518,807 Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 were using cannabis, representing a prevalence rate of 1.9 per cent. The findings were published as part of the authority's national assessment of substance use patterns.

The survey also identified cannabis use among young people as an area of concern. It estimated that 193,430 young people aged 15 to 24 were using the substance, equivalent to 2.7 per cent of that age group.

The figures provide a national context for anti-narcotics operations, although they do not establish the scale of trafficking in Embu County or indicate whether the suspect arrested at Kakawa Market was linked to a wider distribution network.

In May 2026, NACADA announced findings from a wastewater analysis study that examined 152 samples, comprising 48 wastewater samples and 104 drug samples, across 12 counties representing Kenya's eight regions.

The study confirmed the presence of traditional illicit drugs, including cannabis, heroin and cocaine, while also identifying emerging synthetic substances and evidence of potentially dangerous adulterants. NACADA said the findings reaffirmed the need for a data-driven, multi-agency response to changing drug-use and trafficking patterns.

The National Police Service maintained that it would continue conducting operations targeting narcotics networks and called on members of the public to share information that could assist law enforcement agencies.

“The National Police Service affirms its continued operations to dismantle narcotics networks across the country and appreciates the public's continued support and collaboration in our shared policing efforts.”

The service urged residents to report suspected drug-related activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency reporting channels.

Members of the public can contact the police through the toll-free emergency numbers 999 and 911, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Fichua Kwa DCI hotline on 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The suspect remains in police custody pending arraignment, while the 200 recovered rolls of suspected cannabis have been retained as exhibits. The case will proceed through the criminal justice system as authorities pursue action against suspected drug trafficking.