Capt. Irene Ndanu joins race for Machakos Woman Rep seat

Commercial pilot Capt. Irene Ndanu has declared her intention to contest for the Machakos County Women Representative seat in the 2027 General Election, calling on women to unite and support one another in leadership.

Ndanu made the announcement during her homecoming ceremony on Sunday at Kathimani School in Mua Hills, her home area.

The event was attended by local politicians, community elders and residents who gathered to welcome her and offer their blessings as she prepares to seek support across the county.

"I have officially declared in my hometown that I will be vying for the seat of Women Representative of Machakos County as a daughter of this land of Machakos," Ndanu said,

In her remarks, Ndanu described the occasion as significant, saying she would vie for the seat as “a daughter of this land of Machakos.”

She urged women leaders to work together, noting that women in leadership often face particular expectations, including the responsibility to demonstrate care and nurture their communities.

“There are a lot of expectations, especially being a woman. There is that expectation of being a mother. The citizens are expecting a sense of nurturing in your leadership, so let’s have that in our space,” she said.

Ndanu also encouraged women who believe they can serve in leadership positions to step forward and support one another.

“Please come forward. Let’s support each other. There’s space for us,” she said, reiterating her call for greater solidarity among women in public life.

Her declaration comes ahead of the 2027 General Election, as aspirants prepare to make their case to voters across the county.

The Machakos Women Representative seat is among the county’s elective positions, with candidates expected to outline their priorities and plans for addressing residents’ needs.

Ndanu also emphasised the importance of education and keeping people’s needs at the centre of leadership, urging voters to pay attention to candidates and what they stand for.

The homecoming ceremony marked the formal announcement of her bid, with women’s solidarity and community-focused leadership featuring prominently in her message.