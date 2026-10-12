October 12, 2019: Eliud Kipchoge makes history with sub-two-hour marathon

On this day, October 12, 2019, Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge made history by becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, clocking one hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds in Vienna, Austria.

The remarkable achievement came during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, a specially organised event aimed at breaking the two-hour barrier in marathon running.

Kipchoge maintained an average pace of about 2 minutes and 50 seconds per kilometre to complete the 42.195-kilometre distance in under two hours.

His attempt was supported by 41 pacemakers who rotated in groups to shield him from wind resistance and maintain the required pace. He also received hydration during the run, while the event was organised under controlled conditions designed to maximise his chances of success.

Kipchoge had previously attempted the feat in 2017 during Nike’s Breaking2 project in Italy, where he finished in two hours and 25 seconds, falling just 25 seconds short of the target.

Two years later, he succeeded in Vienna, describing the achievement as proof that no human being is limited. However, his time was not recognised as an official marathon world record because the event did not follow standard competition rules.

The historic run remains one of the most celebrated milestones in long-distance running, inspiring athletes worldwide and challenging perceptions of human endurance.