October 12, 2019: Eliud Kipchoge makes history with sub-two-hour marathon
The remarkable achievement came during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, a specially organised event aimed at breaking the two-hour barrier in marathon running.
The remarkable achievement came during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, a specially organised event aimed at breaking the two-hour barrier in marathon running.
In a post on Sunday, Ruto congratulated Kipchoge on the triumph, describing it as a remarkable achievement.
The former world record holder crossed the line in 2 hours 9 minutes 10 seconds.
The 41-year-old is one of the eight bearers who will carry the Olympic Flag into the San Siro Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony on 6 February.
Eliud Kipchoge, the two-time Olympic champion and former world record-holder at 2:01:09, makes his long-anticipated New York debut. The Kenyan great has conquered most of the world’s major marathons, but the city’s demanding course remains one of the few missing pieces in his extraordinary resume.
The 40-year-old, widely considered the greatest marathon runner of all time, is the only man to have run the 26.2-mile distance in under two hours and has claimed two Olympic gold medals along with a record 11 wins across the World Marathon Majors.
Running just his third marathon on Sunday, the 29-year-old pledged to carry the torch passed on from Kipchoge and Kiptum.
Sawe's time of 2:02:27 was the best on the field.
Mutiso Munyao will be running in London for the second time in his career.
“Faith is a once-in-a-generation talent, and her audacious goal is exactly what Nike stands for,” says Elliott Hill, President & CEO Nike.
n. The two-time Olympic Champion confirmed Thursday that he will be taking part in the Marathon down under.