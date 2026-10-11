Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins Melbourne Marathon

Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Melbourne Marathon on Sunday and set a new course record.

The former world record holder crossed the line in 2 hours 9 minutes 10 seconds. The previous race record was 2:09.12, set by fellow Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh in 2022.

Kipchoge could have finished even faster, but slowed down to wave to fans inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground where the last half-lap was run.

"I've never seen a crowd like this. Melbourne is really, really a sporting city," he told media after the race.

"I believe that my body is still peaking, still able to compete with the next generation," the 41-year-old said.

"The oldest athlete is still competing, but I am happy to run with the Gen Zs."

Australians Thomas Do Canto and Reece Edwards rounded out the podium. New Zealander Camille French won the women's race, ahead of Australian Sinead Diver and Ireland's Nichola Sheridan.

The Melbourne Marathon was the third stop of the Eliud Kipchoge World Tour, where Kipchoge is competing in seven marathons across seven continents over two years. He hopes to finish the challenge in Antarctica.