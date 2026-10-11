Inspiration to all! Ruto hails Kipchoge after Melbourne Marathon victory

President William Ruto has congratulated Kenya’s marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge following his Melbourne Marathon win on Sunday, where he set a new course record of 2:09:10.

In a post on Sunday, Ruto congratulated Kipchoge on the triumph, describing it as a remarkable achievement.

“We celebrate Eliud Kipchoge as one of the greatest marathon runners the world has ever seen. At 41, he continues to compete and win, flying our flag high on the global stage,” Ruto said.

“His victory at the Melbourne Marathon in Australia, where he set a new course record of 2:09:10, is another remarkable achievement and an inspiration to all. Hongera, Kipchoge!”

Sports CS Salim Mvurya also congratulated Kipchoge on the win, saying, “Congratulations to Kenya’s legendary marathon icon, Eliud Kipchoge, on his remarkable victory at the 2026 Nike Melbourne Marathon in Melbourne, Australia, clocking an impressive 2:09:10 to secure his third World Tour triumph.”

Mvurya said Kipchoge had demonstrated the extraordinary resilience, discipline and determination that have defined his illustrious career and inspired generations of athletes across the globe.

“Kenya celebrates his outstanding achievement and the pride he continues to bring to our nation. Congratulations, Eliud! You remain an inspiration to Kenya and the world,” he said.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen hailed the win as a demonstration that “no human is limited.”

“Congratulations, Eliud Kipchoge, on your stunning victory at the Melbourne Marathon! By setting a new course record of 2:09:10 at 41 years, you have once again demonstrated that no human is limited. We could not be prouder of you as a nation,” Murkomen said.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei also praised the two-time Olympic champion, saying, “Congratulations, maestro Eliud Kipchoge, for winning the Melbourne Marathon in Australia and setting a new course record of 2:09:10. Kenya is proud of you! Nandi County is proud of you!”

Kipchoge, the former world record holder, crossed the finish line in two hours, nine minutes and 10 seconds. The previous race record was 2:09:12, set by fellow Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh in 2022.

The Kenyan could have finished even faster but slowed down to wave to fans inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the final half-lap was run.

“I've never seen a crowd like this. Melbourne is really, really a sporting city,” he told the media after the race.

“I believe that my body is still peaking, still able to compete with the next generation,” the 41-year-old said.

“The oldest athlete is still competing, but I am happy to run with the Gen Zs.”

Australians Thomas Do Canto and Reece Edwards rounded out the podium. New Zealander Camille French won the women's race, ahead of Australian Sinead Diver and Ireland's Nichola Sheridan.

The Melbourne Marathon was the third stop on the Eliud Kipchoge World Tour, in which Kipchoge is competing in seven marathons across seven continents over two years. He hopes to complete the challenge in Antarctica.