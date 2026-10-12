Kenya Forest Service helicopter crashes at Kericho Golf Club

A Kenya Forest Service (KFS) helicopter has reportedly crashed at Kericho Golf Club in Kericho County, with all five occupants escaping without serious injuries, according to a preliminary incident alert issued on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Armistice Security Consult International (ASCI), a security consultancy that shared details of the incident, identified the aircraft as an Aerospatiale AS350B3e Ecureuil, also known as the Airbus H125, with registration number 5Y-FSK.

The consultancy classified the incident as an elevated Level 2 occurrence, describing it as a hard landing or crash near the golf club.

In its alert, ASCI stated: “A helicopter has crashed at Kericho Golf Club in Kericho County. Preliminary reports indicate that all five occupants escaped unhurt.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, with preliminary accounts indicating that the helicopter may have crashed during an attempted take-off or manoeuvre in the vicinity of the golf club.

The occupants have been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

The consultancy said it had not established whether the incident was linked to the take-off phase, weather conditions or a possible mechanical problem.

“The circumstances of the crash (take-off phase, weather or mechanical factors) have not yet been established,” ASCI said.

There was no immediate information on the identities of the five occupants, the purpose of the flight, the helicopter's intended destination or the extent of the damage sustained by the aircraft.

More to follow...