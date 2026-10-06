Two casualties reported after fuel tanker explosion near Sachangwan

Two casualties have been reported after a fuel tanker burst into flames and exploded shortly after midnight at Sachangwan along the Salgaa-Nakuru section of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The Kenya Red Cross said its emergency team responded to the incident as a multi-agency operation was mounted to put out the fire and manage the situation.

“A fuel tanker exploded shortly after midnight at Sachangwan,” the agency said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The organisation confirmed that its team attended to two casualties following the explosion.

“The fire has since been contained, our team attended to two casualties,” Kenya Red Cross said.

The incident has forced authorities to close the highway at Kibunja and Soilo interchange as emergency teams deal with the aftermath of the tanker explosion.

Motorists travelling along the busy highway have been advised to use alternative routes until the road is reopened.

Kenya Red Cross also urged motorists to follow the traffic diversions put in place by authorities as emergency teams continue with their response.

The agency did not give details on what caused the tanker to explode.

The condition of the two casualties was also not immediately provided.

Further details are expected as the response operation continues.

More to follow.......