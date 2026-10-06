Two casualties reported after fuel tanker explosion near Sachangwan
In a statement on Tuesday, Kenya Red Cross said its team attended to the casualties as a multi-agency team worked to contain the fire.
In a statement on Tuesday, Kenya Red Cross said its team attended to the casualties as a multi-agency team worked to contain the fire.
The confirmation follows an earlier notice by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which announced that a section of Mombasa Road would also be affected during the exercise.
KeNHA noted that temporary traffic management measures, including lane controls and additional diversions, may be introduced gradually as technical inspections and stabilization work continue.
Kenya has deployed over 1,000 police officers and activated multi-agency coordination for Safari Rally Kenya 2026 in Naivasha, with traffic diversions and safety advisories amid heavy rains and flooding risks.