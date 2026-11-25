Motorists using the Waiyaki Way corridor will face temporary traffic diversions for two months following the planned closure of the Lower Kabete-Ndumbuini/Kapenguria Road-Uthiru interchange to pave the way for reconstruction works starting December 2, 2026.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the closure, which will run until January 31, 2027, will affect access through the interchange as contractors undertake reconstruction of ramps, loops and slip roads.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 25, the authority outlined alternative routes for motorists travelling between Nairobi, Ndumbuini, Uthiru, Kawangware, Rironi and Nakuru, urging road users to follow the temporary traffic arrangements throughout the construction period.

Motorists travelling from Nairobi along the A8 (Waiyaki Way) towards Ndumbuini will be required to exit at Kabete Technical, head to the Naivasha Road roundabout and use the Uthiru Underpass before turning back onto the Nairobi-bound carriageway.

From there, they will access Ndumbuini Shopping Centre through Marigoini Cabro Road.

Alternatively, motorists can exit at Leadway Petrol Station, proceed through the Uthiru Underpass and follow the same route to Ndumbuini.

Those opting for another route from Nairobi can proceed to the 87/Muhuri Interchange, located after Shell Kinoo, and use the 87-Ndumbuini Road near 87 Mall to reach their destination.

Motorists travelling from Rironi and Nakuru towards Ndumbuini will be required to turn at Muhuri Interchange and proceed along the Muhuri-Ndumbuini Road.

For motorists leaving Ndumbuini to join the A8, KeNHA has recommended using Marigoini Cabro Road to access the Nairobi-bound carriageway or taking Ndumbuini Road towards the 87/Muhuri Interchange.

Those heading towards Rironi will be able to access the Nakuru-bound carriageway.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling from Uthiru and Kawangware seeking to make turns to or from Naivasha Road have been directed to use either the Uthiru Underpass or Muhuri Interchange.

KeNHA Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli urged motorists to exercise caution while navigating the affected sections, follow road signs guiding traffic and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals stationed along the routes.

The authority further urged road users to adhere to the traffic management plan during the construction period to help ease movement and minimise disruption.