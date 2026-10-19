KeNHA announces temporary closure of Nairobi Southern Bypass

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of the Nairobi Southern Bypass to facilitate the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

In a public notice dated October 18, 2026, KeNHA said the closure will affect the section stretching from Ole Sereni Interchange to Kikuyu Town, beginning at midnight on Saturday, October 24, and ending at 2pm on Sunday, October 25.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the Public that there will be a temporary closure of Nairobi Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni Interchange to Kikuyu Town on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Midnight to Sunday October 25, 2026 at 2.00pm," read the notice.

The closure is intended to facilitate the marathon, which is expected to affect traffic movement along the bypass and surrounding roads during the event.

KeNHA has advised motorists using the affected section to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid delays.

According to the authority, motorists will be required to use Mombasa Road (A8) from Ole Sereni Interchange through Uhuru Highway, and vice versa, as the alternative route during the closure.

The authority has also urged road users to observe traffic signs and follow instructions issued by traffic marshals and police officers deployed to manage traffic during the event.

The temporary closure is part of the traffic arrangements for the marathon, which brings together runners and other participants on Nairobi's roads.

Motorists travelling to and from areas served by the Southern Bypass have been encouraged to factor in the closure when planning their movements, particularly during the overnight period and on Sunday morning.

KeNHA said the restrictions would remain in force until 2pm on Sunday, October 25, when the announced closure period is scheduled to end.

The authority's notice forms part of preparations to facilitate the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon while guiding motorists on alternative routes during the event.