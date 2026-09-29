KeNHA gives roadside traders 30 days to clear road reserves

Roadside traders and owners of unauthorised structures along four major highways have 30 days to clear their goods and buildings from road reserves before the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) begins enforcement.

The directive affects selected sections of the Likoni-Ukunda-Lunga Lunga (A7), Kilifi-Malindi-Garsen-Witu (A7), Maili Tisa-Kitale (B14) and Eldoret-Nyaru (B124) roads.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, KeNHA said the affected road reserves must be cleared to allow planned works, including improvements to service roads, construction of bus bays and rehabilitation of drainage systems.

The works form part of performance-based maintenance and road safety improvement projects being carried out along the affected routes.

KeNHA said the projects are expected to improve road safety and visibility while helping reduce traffic congestion and improve the movement of motorists and pedestrians.

“All affected occupants are, therefore, required, through this Notice, to remove their goods, structures, and any other encroachments from the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this Notice,” KeNHA said.

The 30-day period ends on Thursday, October 29, 2026, giving those affected time to remove their belongings and structures before the authority starts enforcement.

KeNHA warned that any goods or structures left within the road reserves after the deadline will be cleared without further notice to the owners.

“Upon the expiry of the 30 days - Thursday, October 29, 2026 - any structures, or goods, remaining within the said section of the road reserves shall be removed without further reference to the owners,” the authority said.

The authority said the removal will be carried out in line with laws and regulations governing the protection and management of road reserves. It added that owners of the structures and goods removed will be required to meet the cost of the exercise.

KeNHA said occupying road reserves without authorisation is an offence under Kenyan law, citing the Kenya Roads Act, 2007 and the Traffic Act, Cap 403.

The notice covers illegal roadside occupants, including traders and owners of unauthorised structures established along the listed highways.

KeNHA Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli urged all affected occupants to comply with the notice and clear the road reserves before the enforcement deadline.

The authority said the planned maintenance and safety works will also help improve visibility along the roads and ease traffic movement.

Members of the public seeking clarification on the notice can contact KeNHA through its toll-free line, 0800-211-244, or customer care number 0700 423 606.

The directive comes as KeNHA continues to undertake road maintenance and safety improvement works across the country, with road reserves protected under Kenyan law to provide space for infrastructure development and support the safe movement of motorists and pedestrians.