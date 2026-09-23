Nairobi deploys more machines as Sakaja intensifies heavy-rain preparations

Nairobi County has intensified measures to contain possible flooding as heavy rains approach, with Governor Sakaja Johnson directing additional machinery to vulnerable areas and overseeing the expansion of drainage channels across the city.

Sakaja inspected drainage works along the KIRDI/Bellevue corridor, extending to the main outfall on Mombasa Road, where teams drawn from several agencies are removing silt, widening channels and deepening waterways to improve the passage of stormwater.

More earth-moving equipment has also been moved to areas considered flood hotspots as the county seeks to complete key mitigation works before the rains arrive.

The exercise is being carried out through a joint operation involving different agencies, with teams working to open up drainage routes, clear obstructions and increase the capacity of channels in areas that are prone to flooding.

“We have deployed more machines to various hotspots identified by the multi-agency team as part of our El Niño preparedness measures. The teams are widening and deepening drainage channels and creating clear pathways for water to flow,” Sakaja said on Tuesday.

The preparedness programme is being coordinated by Governor Sakaja and brings together the Nairobi County Government, national agencies and humanitarian organisations involved in roads, drainage and emergency response.

Those taking part include the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Kenya Red Cross and the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

Sakaja said the county's approach was to deal with known risks in advance instead of waiting for flooding to occur before taking action.

“We cannot wait for the rains to come before we act. We must be proactive and address the challenges we know lie ahead. Our focus is on preparing now, strengthening our response systems and protecting Nairobians and their property,” he said.

The governor has meanwhile appealed to residents living in riparian areas to move to safer locations as a precaution against flooding.

He said a number of residents had already responded to the call to leave areas at risk, but urged those who remained to take the warning seriously.

“Many Nairobians have heeded our advice and moved away from riparian areas. For those who have not yet done so, I urge you to take this advice seriously and relocate to safer areas to avoid loss of life and property during flooding,” he said.

The county's response plan will operate under a “One County, One Plan, One Command” framework, which will bring the agencies involved in preparedness and emergency response together under a coordinated system.

“This will allow us to optimise the resources available and guarantee the safety and well-being of Nairobians and their property,” Sakaja said.

Nairobi has also put in place an Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate responses to emergencies and established a dedicated hotline, 1508, where residents can report flooding and other incidents.

The county has identified 27 drop-off points and shelters that can be used if evacuation becomes necessary and residents in affected areas have to be moved to safer locations.

A four-day simulation exercise involving multiple agencies is also scheduled for later this month. The exercise will test the city's emergency response arrangements and bring together the County Government, National Government and other agencies responsible for disaster preparedness and response.

Sakaja said teams would remain deployed across the identified areas as the county works to finish the mitigation measures before the rains, with the preparations aimed at reducing the possible effects of flooding on Nairobi residents and their property.