Flooding displaces 302 households in Tana River County, says Kenya Red Cross

Kenya Red Cross says 302 households have been displaced and another 3,156 affected by flooding in Tana River County after heavy rains caused dams in the Tana Delta to overflow, sending water into villages and homes.

The humanitarian organisation said Tulu and Minjila dams had overflowed, flooding settlements and forcing families from their homes as the rains continue along Kenya's Coast.

In an update on Friday, the Kenya Red Cross said its response teams were on the ground working with partners to assess the situation and support affected communities.

The organisation said some displaced families had already received emergency assistance from the county and national governments, while efforts were underway to reach those who had not yet received relief supplies.

"Of the 302 displaced households, 175 have so far received food, tarpaulins and blankets from the county and national government and the remaining families are expected to be reached soon," the Kenya Red Cross added.

The agency maintained that its teams were continuing to assess the needs of affected households and provide support as the weather conditions persisted.

The flooding has also raised concerns in neighbouring Lamu County, where some homes in Hindi and Witu are beginning to experience flooding.

The latest developments come as Kenya experiences the October-December short rains season, with the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasting enhanced rainfall across much of the country.

In its seasonal outlook, the department projected above-average rainfall in more than 80 per cent of the country during the October-December 2026 period.

The forecast also warned of prolonged wet spells and isolated storms in several areas.

Coastal counties, including Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale, are among the areas expected to receive above-average rainfall during the season.

The department has warned that increased rainfall could raise the risk of flash floods, riverine flooding and damage to infrastructure, particularly in low-lying areas and settlements located near rivers and other water bodies.

The Kenya Red Cross had previously warned that the anticipated short rains could expose communities in several counties to flooding and displacement, particularly where drainage systems and flood management infrastructure are inadequate.

The organisation's September warning identified several areas in the country as vulnerable to flooding, urging authorities and communities to strengthen preparedness measures ahead of the rainy season.

The latest flooding in Tana River highlights the vulnerability of communities living in the Tana Delta, where settlements and livelihoods can be affected when water levels rise following prolonged or heavy rainfall.

Displacement also creates immediate humanitarian needs, including access to shelter, food, clean water, and essential household supplies.

For families whose homes have been flooded, tarpaulins and blankets provide temporary protection, while food assistance helps address immediate shortages as residents assess the damage and consider when it may be safe to return.

The situation in Lamu also suggests that the impact of the rains could extend beyond Tana River County if rainfall continues and water levels rise in vulnerable settlements.

The Kenya Red Cross would remain on the ground alongside its partners, assessing needs and supporting affected families as the rains continue.

Authorities and humanitarian agencies are expected to continue monitoring the affected areas and identifying households requiring emergency assistance.

Residents in flood-prone locations have been urged to remain alert to changing weather conditions and follow guidance from local authorities and emergency response teams.