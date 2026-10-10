Governor Godhana walks away from ODM, plots FPK comeback ahead of 2027
Godhana’s departure adds to the list of governors who have severed ties with ODM under the leadership of Oburu Oginga.
Godhana’s departure adds to the list of governors who have severed ties with ODM under the leadership of Oburu Oginga.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,the operation was conducted by officers from the National Police Service (NPS) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) following what police described as “credible intelligence”.
Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.
Kagwe said Lamu, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta could raise output of cassava, cotton, milk, meat, cashew nuts and other agricultural products by three or four times.
The President said he was forced to seek help from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), while calling for a lasting answer to the problem facing communities living near Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks.
The court heard that the fatal incident occurred on the evening of September 4, 2022, in Tarasaa Township, when the accused allegedly confronted the victim, Hassan Rona, at his house
Police said Wambua was among members of a multi-agency security team that had been deployed to Biyagadud on Thursday following reports of militia activity linked to recent killings in the area.
The Kenya Red Cross Society reports that Miliki, Majaliwa and Onido villages in Kipini West, Tana River County, are fully cut off, while Chalaluma village in Lamu County has also been isolated as floodwaters continue to expand across the region.
The President also addressed the long-running challenge of squatters and absentee landlords, saying it remains one of the most complex land issues in the region.
The statement further indicated that the most critical period will be between May 2 and May 3, when river levels are expected to peak. During this time, widespread flooding could affect areas such as Garissa, Hola, and Garsen, with water spilling into nearby floodplains and delta regions.
Local reports and security updates indicate that at least seven people have been killed in recent attacks connected to the cross-border clashes, heightening fear among residents and prompting renewed calls for intervention.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding across counties including Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado, affecting hundreds of households and disrupting transport. Kenya Red Cross says rescues, assessments and evacuations are ongoing as rainfall continues.
The Areri Organic City, situated in Areri, Abakiki village in Bangale subcounty, is set to redefine rural development by blending modern urban living with environmental sustainability.
Once completed, the dam will have a storage capacity of 305 million cubic metres of water and is expected to deliver up to one billion cubic metres annually.
The crisis has been so acute that local community efforts have been mobilized to safeguard the remaining freshwater.
According to Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira they have teamed up with KenGen, Kenya Power and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to design a fresh roadmap expected to be ready by mid-October.
Special Programmes Principal Secretary Ismail Maalim, alongside ASALS PS Kello Harsama, led the distribution of essential supplies including food, blankets, and mattresses during a county-wide tour on Monday.
Residents of Garissa, Tana River and Lamu counties who live in low-lying areas and near water bodies were affected after the Seven Forks Dams spilled over and caused flooding.
Energy PS Alex Wachira raised the alarm, saying the water level at Masinga Dam had reached 1,057.15 meters above sea level.