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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Tana River

A section of the Tana River. PHOTO/Abiri Kenya
News

Tana River communities warned as seven forks dams near overflow

The statement further indicated that the most critical period will be between May 2 and May 3, when river levels are expected to peak. During this time, widespread flooding could affect areas such as Garissa, Hola, and Garsen, with water spilling into nearby floodplains and delta regions.

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