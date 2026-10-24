Diversions to watch as Southern Bypass closes for Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

Motorists in Nairobi have been advised to use alternative routes following the closure of the Nairobi Southern Bypass to facilitate the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the road would remain completely closed from midnight on Saturday, October 24, until 3pm on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The closure will affect the entire stretch between Ole Sereni Interchange and Kikuyu Town, with partial closures and security restrictions also expected along sections of Lang’ata Road and Ngong Road near Uhuru Gardens and Nairobi National Park.

In a notice issued ahead of the event, the police outlined alternative routes for motorists travelling from different parts of the city to minimise disruption during the marathon.

Vehicles approaching from Mombasa Road and the Inland Container Depot (ICD) will be diverted to Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway towards the Central Business District (CBD).

Motorists travelling from Western Kenya and the Kikuyu Bypass will be directed to use James Gichuru Road or Waiyaki Way, depending on their destinations towards the CBD and Mombasa Road.

The police said access to the Southern Bypass from Lang’ata and Karen would be restricted during the closure.

Drivers in these areas have been advised to use Lang’ata Road, Dagoretti Road and Ngong Road as alternative routes, depending on where they intend to travel.

Motorists approaching from Ngong Road, particularly around the Lenana area, have also been given separate directions based on their destinations.

Those heading to Kikuyu should use Waiyaki Way via Naivasha Road or James Gichuru Road.

Drivers travelling towards Mombasa Road have been advised to use Lang’ata Road through Karen Road.

The diversions are intended to keep traffic moving while allowing organisers and security agencies to facilitate the marathon, which will affect several key road links in the capital.

The National Police Service said it was working with relevant agencies to manage traffic flow and ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

“The National Police Service is working with the relevant agencies to ensure smooth traffic flow and a successful event,” the notice stated.

Police urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and follow instructions from officers and marshals deployed along the affected routes.

“All motorists are urged to be patient, adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, and follow the guidance of police officers and marshals stationed along the affected routes,” the statement said.

The service also warned that drivers who disregard traffic regulations would face enforcement action.

“Stern action will be taken against anyone found violating traffic rules,” the police said.

The temporary closure is expected to affect motorists using the Southern Bypass as a link between areas including Mombasa Road, Lang’ata, Karen and Kikuyu.

Drivers who regularly use the road have been encouraged to identify alternative routes before setting off to avoid delays and confusion at diversion points.

The police said the restrictions would remain in place until 3pm on Sunday, October 25, when the scheduled closure is expected to end.

Motorists have been advised to cooperate with traffic officers throughout the operation as authorities work to balance road safety, traffic management and the smooth running of the Nairobi Marathon.