Police launch manhunt for Eastleigh building owner, contractor after collapse

The National Police Service has launched a manhunt for the owner and contractor of a multi-storey building that collapsed along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as rescue teams continue searching for survivors.

In an update issued on Saturday, October 24, the police said two survivors had been rescued and taken to hospital following the incident on Friday, October 23.

The police said a multi-agency response team had taken command of the scene to coordinate the search and rescue operation, which involves heavy machinery and specialised rescue personnel.

The National Police Service said investigations had also been launched to establish the cause of the collapse and determine whether any criminal offences were committed.

“The National Police Service has initiated a comprehensive investigation, in collaboration with other relevant professional bodies, to establish the cause of the collapse and determine criminal liability,” the statement said.

Police warned that anyone found responsible for negligence or violating building regulations would face legal action.

“Any individual or entity found culpable of negligence or of violating building regulations will face the full force of the law,” the statement added.

The manhunt for the building owner and contractor signals a move by investigators to establish accountability as rescue efforts continue at the site.

The police did not disclose the identities of the two individuals or provide further details about the suspected violations. They also did not state how many people were still missing at the time of the update.

The National Police Service said its officers were working alongside the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Red Cross and Nairobi City County emergency crews to facilitate the extraction of any additional survivors.

The rescue operation has involved heavy excavators and specialised canine units, with authorities urging members of the public to keep away from the affected area to allow emergency teams to work without obstruction.

“We urge members of the public to stay completely clear of Yusuf Haji Avenue and 9th Street to give heavy excavators, specialised canine units and rescue personnel unhindered access to perform their duties without interference,” the police said.

The restriction is intended to ensure that rescue personnel can reach the site and operate equipment safely as they search through the collapsed structure.

Authorities have also directed families seeking information about missing relatives to report to a Kenya Red Cross desk established at the scene.

Those looking for missing family members have been advised to contact the emergency response number, 1199, for assistance.

The police said the service remained committed to supporting efforts to save lives and expressed sympathy to families whose relatives were still unaccounted for.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its steadfast commitment to providing all necessary support to save lives,” the statement said.

“We wish the injured a quick and full recovery and express our deepest sympathies to those whose loved ones are still missing.”

The latest police update comes as multiple emergency agencies continue responding to the collapse, with the immediate priority remaining the search for survivors and the safe extraction of anyone trapped beneath the debris.

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including whether construction standards and applicable building regulations were followed.

The police said further updates would be provided as the search-and-rescue operation progresses.

The incident has also renewed attention on building safety and the enforcement of construction regulations, although investigators have yet to establish the cause of the Eastleigh collapse.

No conclusion on responsibility has been reached, and any criminal liability will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.