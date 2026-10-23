Eastleigh building collapse: NCA names developer, contractor and engineers

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has named the developer, contractor and professionals linked to a building that collapsed on 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as leaders demand accountability over the tragedy.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 23, 2026, the authority identified 9th Street Plaza Limited as the developer and Stromax Holdings E.A Limited as the contractor.

Architect Emmanuel Mwangi Maina and structural engineer Joseph Muturi Mugu are listed in NCA records as the professionals responsible for the project’s architectural and structural engineering work.

The proposed development, located on Land Reference Number 36/II/40, was registered with the authority on July 30, 2025.

NCA Acting Executive Director and Registrar of Contractors Susan Rutto said the site had been cordoned off, with a multi-agency team coordinating rescue operations and conducting preliminary investigations.

“The immediate priority is the safety of the public,” Rutto said, urging members of the public to keep away from the affected area.

The NCA said further updates on rescue operations and investigations would be provided in due course.

The statement came as several leaders called for accountability over the incident.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka called for investigations into the approvals, inspections and supervision of the construction, saying everyone found responsible should face the law regardless of their position or connections.

Kalonzo said the collapse raised questions about how a building of that size was allowed to stand in a crowded neighbourhood, warning against loss of life linked to corruption and weak enforcement of construction regulations.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also called for greater accountability among regulators and licensing authorities, urging stricter enforcement of construction standards to prevent similar incidents.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by the building that collapsed earlier today at Eastleigh, Nairobi County,” Nyoro said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna expressed sympathy for workers trapped beneath the rubble.

“We are praying for all those workers trapped in the collapsed building in Eastleigh. The Red Cross is saying they are in communication with them. We hope there will be a silver lining to this otherwise sad story,” Sifuna said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula also joined calls for a probe into the incident, saying: "I call for thorough and impartial investigations to establish the cause of this tragic incident and hold those found culpable accountable. There is need to enforce stricter enforcement of building standards and safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies and safeguard lives."

Meanwhile, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud warned that the building’s owner and those who authorised its construction could face charges if investigations establish criminal negligence.

Mohamud said investigators would establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse and identify anyone responsible for wrongdoing.

The Kenya Red Cross said search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site, with two injured people having been taken to Kenyatta National Hospital.

"Of the people reported missing, 26 have now been traced and accounted for," said Kenya Red Cross.

"Our teams remain on site with multi-agency partners. A tracing desk at the site is open for families looking for loved ones."