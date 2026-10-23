Eastleigh Tragedy: Leaders call for probe into collapsed building

Leaders have called for those responsible for the collapse of a multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, to be brought to justice, with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioning how the structure was allowed to stand in a crowded neighbourhood despite the safety measures expected of construction projects.

Kalonzo said investigators must establish the roles played by contractors, officials who approved the building plans and those tasked with inspecting the structure, warning that no one should be protected from prosecution because of their status or connections.

In his statement following the incident, the Wiper leader linked the tragedy to concerns over corruption and poor enforcement of building regulations, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the collapse must be examined fully.

“When the dust settles, Kenyans will ask how a building of this size came to stand, and fall, in a crowded neighbourhood. That question must be answered honestly,” he said.

He further demanded that anyone whose actions or failure to act contributed to the incident be identified and held responsible.

“Whoever approved, inspected, built or looked away must be identified and held to account, whatever their position or connections.”

Kalonzo warned that Kenya must put an end to incidents in which people lose their lives because construction rules are ignored or those charged with enforcing them fail to do their jobs.

“Kenyans must never again be buried under buildings that were allowed to go up through corruption and weak enforcement of the law,” he said.

The Wiper leader also conveyed his sympathy to those affected by the collapse, expressing concern for families anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones as emergency workers searched the debris.

“I am deeply dismayed to receive the news of the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Eastleigh, Nairobi, this afternoon,” he said.

He recognised the efforts of the Kenya Red Cross, the Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, the National Disaster Management Unit, Nairobi County emergency teams and members of the public who responded to the emergency.

Kalonzo called for close cooperation among the agencies involved in the rescue operation, stressing the urgency of reaching those who remained trapped.

“Every minute counts, and I urge all agencies to work together without delay. I also urge members of the public to follow the instructions of the first responders,” he said.

He also urged Kenyans to pray for the injured and those still trapped, expressing hope that rescue teams would find them in time.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna separately offered a message of support to the affected workers, revealing that the Kenya Red Cross had established communication with some of those believed to be trapped inside the building.

“We are praying for all those workers trapped in the collapsed building in Eastleigh. The Red Cross is saying they are in communication with them. We hope there will be a silver lining to this otherwise sad story,” Sifuna said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro joined the calls for action, urging regulators and licensing authorities to ensure construction projects comply with the required standards.

Nyoro said those entrusted with approving and overseeing buildings must carry out their duties diligently to prevent similar incidents.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by the building that collapsed earlier today at Eastleigh, Nairobi County,” Nyoro said.

“It is our hope that these kind of occurrences must stop. All relevant actors, regulators and licensing authorities must do their job with dedication and seriousness to prevent these kind of tragedies.”

Nairobi Police Commander Issa Mohamud also warned that individuals found culpable would face charges after investigations determine what caused the building to collapse.

Governor Johnson Sakaja, meanwhile, said the structure had not met construction guidelines and pledged that legal action would be taken against those found responsible.

As emergency teams continued working at the scene, authorities had yet to confirm the total number of people trapped, injured or rescued.

The incident has placed renewed attention on the enforcement of construction regulations in Nairobi, with leaders insisting that the investigation should establish whether failures in building approval, inspection or supervision contributed to the collapse.