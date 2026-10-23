Panic on Eastleigh's 9th Street as building under construction collapses

A building collapse along 9th Street in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area has raised fears that people could be buried beneath the rubble, with the incident disrupting businesses and drawing crowds to the scene on Friday afternoon.

The structure, which was still under construction, came down along the busy street, prompting residents, traders and passersby to converge on the area as they sought to establish what had happened.

Uncertainty remained over whether workers or others were inside the building when it collapsed, which could not be ascertained by the time of this publication.

More to follow...

