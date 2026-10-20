US warns Americans against traveling to Kenya, flags Nairobi estates and several counties

The United States has raised its travel advisory for Kenya from Level 2 to Level 3, urging American citizens to reconsider trips to the country while warning against travel to several areas over security threats, health concerns and road safety risks.

In an updated advisory issued on October 19, 2026, the US Department of State cited crime, kidnapping, terrorism, civil unrest, health risks and dangerous road conditions as reasons for the heightened alert. The new rating changes Kenya's status from “Exercise Increased Caution” to “Reconsider Travel”, while specific locations have been placed under Level 4, the highest category, which advises Americans not to visit those areas.

In Nairobi, the US government has singled out Eastleigh and Kibera, warning American citizens against travelling to the two areas because of the risk of crime and kidnapping.

The warning also covers several counties in northern and coastal Kenya, as well as parts of the country's western and border regions, where the department has identified threats ranging from terrorism and kidnapping to crime and unrest.

Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Lamu and Tana River counties have been listed among the areas Americans should avoid because of the risk of kidnapping and terrorism. Tsavo National Park is excluded from this warning.

The advisory also covers parts of Kilifi County north of Highway C103 and coastal areas north of Malindi.

In western Kenya, West Pokot County and western Turkana County have been flagged over heightened crime risks. Parts of Marsabit and Turkana counties located within 50 kilometres of the Ethiopian border have also been placed under the no-travel category because of unrest.

US warns of violent crime and kidnapping

Beyond the specific areas listed, the US Department of State has warned that violent crime remains a concern across Kenya and can occur without warning.

The department cited armed carjackings, muggings, home invasions, sexual assaults and kidnappings for ransom among the threats facing travellers. It also cautioned that petty crime is common and that Americans could be targeted by fraudsters.

“Violent crime can occur at any time. Violent crimes include armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, sexual assault, and kidnapping for ransom. Petty crime is common. Criminal fraud targeting Americans is a concern,” the advisory stated.

Terrorism is another major concern highlighted in the revised travel guidance. The department warned that attacks could happen without warning and target a wide range of locations frequented by residents and visitors.

These include government buildings, tourist attractions, transport hubs, hotels, shopping centres, markets and places of worship.

The advisory also cautioned American citizens about demonstrations, strikes and protests linked to political and economic issues, warning that such gatherings could turn violent, disrupt transport services and cause heavy traffic.

“Violence during protests has occurred across Kenya. This includes rock-throwing by protesters and use of deadly force by police. Violent protests are most common in Nairobi and in western Kenya,” the advisory states.

Ebola concerns feature in updated warning

The revised advisory also raises concerns about public health, particularly the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease situation in Kenya.

According to the department, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Travel Health Notice relating to the disease in Kenya, as well as Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The guidance further refers to the World Health Organization's declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17.

The department has also warned that access to medical care in Kenya can be limited, especially outside major towns and cities, where health facilities may not have enough medicines or equipment to handle certain conditions.

“Medical services in Kenya are limited. They are often unavailable in rural areas. Medical facilities in Kenya often lack sufficient medicine and equipment. Except for a few private medical facilities based in the large urban centers with enhanced capability, many health issues may require medical evacuation at your own expense,” the advisory added.

The warning highlights the potential challenges travellers could face if they require specialised treatment while in the country, particularly in remote areas where medical facilities may have limited capacity.

Road accidents among risks facing American travellers

Road safety is another issue highlighted by the US government, which identified traffic accidents as a leading cause of injury and death among American citizens visiting Kenya.

The department pointed to dangerous overtaking on major highways connecting Nairobi to Nakuru and Mombasa as a particular concern. Accidents involving safari vehicles were also cited among the risks travellers should consider when making plans to visit the country.

The advisory urges Americans who decide to proceed with their trips to take precautions throughout their stay, including avoiding demonstrations and remaining alert in crowded public places.

Travellers have also been advised to maintain a low profile, follow local media reports for security updates and stay informed about developments that could affect their safety.

The US government further recommends that American citizens enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive relevant updates and make it easier to stay connected with US officials while abroad.

Other precautions include maintaining regular communication with family members and confirming that travel insurance covers medical evacuation in case emergency treatment is needed.

The latest advisory comes as Kenya continues to address security challenges in several regions while maintaining heightened public health vigilance following the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak.

The US government has urged American citizens planning to visit Kenya to read the full travel guidance, assess the risks associated with their intended destinations and carefully consider their plans before travelling.