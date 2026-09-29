Four convicted over 2015 murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai

Four men have been convicted for the 2015 killing of former Kabete MP George Muchai and three others in an attack that shocked Nairobi.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo found Eric Mungera Isabwa, Raphael Kimani Gachii, Mustafa Kimani Anyoni and Stephen Astiva Lipopo guilty of four counts of murder after ruling that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Muchai was killed alongside his two police bodyguards, Constable Samuel Kimathi Kailikia and Constable Samuel Lekakeny Matanta, as well as his driver, Stephen Ituu Wambugu.

The judge found that the four accused acted together in the killings, which took place along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of February 6 and 7, 2015.

“In the upshot, the Republic has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that on the night of 6th and 7th February 2015 along Kenyatta Avenue within Nairobi, the four accused persons jointly murdered Hon George Mukuru Muchai, police constable Samuel Kimathi, police constable Samuel Lekakeny and Stephen Ituu,” Justice Kimondo ruled.

“I therefore find all the four accused persons guilty on all the four counts of murder and convict them accordingly,” he added.

The conviction came after the prosecution called several witnesses and presented evidence on what happened before, during and after the attack.

Among those who testified was police officer Sergeant Moses Otiu Opiyo, who told the court that Muchai and the three other occupants of the vehicle were shot at close range.

The court also heard evidence concerning a G3 rifle recovered during the investigation. The firearm was linked to a G3 rifle that had previously been stolen from a police officer.

Justice Kimondo also considered evidence about a series of carjackings and robberies reported in Nairobi in the hours leading up to the attack.

The four accused denied the allegations through their defence teams, which challenged the evidence presented by the prosecution during the trial.

In September 2025, Justice Kimondo ruled that the four had a case to answer after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against them.

Three other people who had initially been charged in connection with the murders — Jane Wanjiru Kamau, Margaret Njeri Wachiuri and Simon Wambugu Gichamba — were acquitted after the court found the evidence against them insufficient to require them to defend themselves.

Muchai was the sitting Kabete MP when he was killed on February 7, 2015, in the attack along Kenyatta Avenue.

The murder proceedings were separate from a robbery-with-violence case arising from offences committed during the same period.

In that case, the four men were convicted and sentenced to death by Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina in April 2026. The case involved three robbery incidents on the nights of February 6 and 7, 2015, during which property worth about Sh1.1 million was stolen.

Following the murder conviction, the four men will now face sentencing after making their mitigation pleas.