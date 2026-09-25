Lawyer Mbobu murder: DCI given 15 days to hold four suspects

Detectives investigating the murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu have been given 15 more days to keep four suspects in custody as they pursue additional leads.

Chief Magistrate Gethi Kibiru granted the request by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the DCI, after investigators initially sought 30 days to complete forensic examinations, analyse digital evidence, conduct searches and trace other suspects.

The suspects are police officers Julius Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei, boda boda riders, Nicholas Naula Lemiso and Noah Kipkirui Langat.

They were arrested on September 24, 2026, in an intelligence-led operation.

According to court documents, Cheruiyot, who is attached to Pangani Police Station, is alleged to have been the gunman.

Detectives say a CZ 85B Ceska pistol issued to him was recovered and subjected to ballistic analysis.

Investigators allege Lemiso transported Cheruiyot to the area where Mbobu was shot, while Langat is accused of monitoring the lawyer's movements before the attack. Kipkemei is alleged to have been involved in planning the operation and to have held meetings with the other suspects and an alleged financier.

Mbobu was shot at about 6pm on September 9, 2025, while driving near Brookhouse International School in Nairobi. Police recovered bullet fragments, cartridge cases and other exhibits from his vehicle.

The DCI is also analysing CCTV footage, call-data records and mobile phones recovered during the investigations. Detectives say they are pursuing other people suspected of involvement and conducting additional searches.

The four suspects will remain in custody for 15 days, with the case scheduled for mention on October 9.