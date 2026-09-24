Dr Victoria Mutiso murder suspect linked to lawyer Mbobu killing as DCI arrests suspected gunman

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has linked Rose Mbithe, a suspect in the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, to the September 2025 killing of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, alongside Inspector Kenneth Sang, who is currently at large.

The agency has also arrested Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot, suspected of being the gunman who shot Mbobu along Magadi Road in Nairobi as he drove home from work.

The arrest, according to the DCI in a statement on September 24, 2026, followed a year-long investigation into the killing, with detectives recovering the Ceska pistol that had been issued to Cheruiyot at the time of the incident.

“Ballistic examination has since confirmed that the firearm was indeed used in the shooting that claimed the life of Lawyer Mbobu,” the DCI said.

The agency said the forensic examination of the firearm had strengthened the evidence being gathered by detectives as they pursue those suspected of involvement in the murder.

“Following an intensive and painstaking investigation over the past year, detectives have identified and arrested Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot, suspected of being the gunman who fatally shot the lawyer,” the statement said.

Investigators have also identified Inspector Sang as an alleged coordinator of the operation. The DCI said he allegedly worked in liaison with Mbithe, who is already in police custody in connection with the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

Dr Victoria Mutiso was fatally shot on the morning of July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The DCI said specialised teams from its Homicide Directorate, together with forensic experts, had carried out extensive investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding Mbobu’s killing and reconstruct how the attack was carried out.

Mbobu was shot in a targeted attack while driving home from work along Magadi Road.

Cheruiyot remains in police custody as detectives process him ahead of his arraignment in court.

“The DCI further assures the public that investigations remain active, with detectives pursuing additional leads to establish the full circumstances, motive, planning and execution of the murder,” the statement said.

The agency said it would continue pursuing all persons suspected of participating in Mbobu’s murder, “regardless of their position or affiliation”, and bring them before the law.