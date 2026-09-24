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Radio Generation Kenya

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Kasipul by-election: Police detain 17 armed youths
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Kasipul by-election: Police detain 17 armed youths

The group was apprehended near Agoro Sare High School, the designated center for tallying results. Police also seized five vehicles linked to the suspects, which officers said were being used to facilitate their movements across the area

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