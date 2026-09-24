Dr Victoria Mutiso murder suspect linked to lawyer Mbobu killing as DCI arrests suspected gunman
Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot was arrested following a year-long investigation into the killing.
Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot was arrested following a year-long investigation into the killing.
Kenyan law treats attempts to facilitate an escape from lawful custody as a serious offence. Section 124 of the Penal Code states that a person who aids a prisoner to escape or attempts to escape, or conveys anything into a prison with the intention of facilitating an escape, commits a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison
Thomas, 45, was arrested on Sunday, September 13, in the Aberbargoed area of Caerphilly, according to Gwent Police. The force said he was later released on bail while further inquiries are carried out.
Investigators said the exact circumstances that led to Wanundu’s death had not yet been established, with the post-mortem expected to help determine the cause and manner of his death.
The suspect, identified by police as Samuel Kemboi, was arrested after detectives, officers from Kiungani Police Station and members of the public mounted a chase shortly after the incident in Tawai village.
The suspect was wanted in connection with offences committed within Garissa Township and remains in police custody pending arraignment
The suspects are expected to appear in court as police proceed with investigations into the seized substance and the vehicle used to transport it
Following his arrest, the suspect led detectives to his rented house where officers recovered 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Stephen Anunda Ongondo, was arrested on 31 July 2026 at 2:47 p.m. after authorities acted on a Hennepin County warrant.
Mokua was last seen on July 6, 2026, when he left his residence at Princes Park in Lavington at around 4:20 p.m. He failed to return home, prompting concerned relatives to report him missing at Muthangari Police Station after attempts to trace him proved unsuccessful
According to the DCI, officers searched the suspect immediately after his arrest and recovered four mobile phones, including Joy Kanini Gathu's handset, which has since been secured as a key exhibit in the investigation.
Police reported that the attackers first targeted a man at the entrance of the homestead before proceeding deeper into the compound, where they killed an elderly woman
According to detectives, the suspect “brazenly infiltrated their homes” and made off with electronics and personal items before a manhunt was launched to track him down.
Police in Migori and Murang’a arrested two suspects in separate anti-drug operations, recovering rolls of bhang, unprocessed cannabis, illicit alcohol and cigarettes. The suspects were held pending arraignment as investigations continue.
According to the statement by DCI on Sunday, the arrest was made through an operation that involved intelligence-gathering by the detectives of DCI headquarters before laying a strategic ambush along the heavily trafficked highway.
All the four suspects are being held in custody and are expected to face charges in court.
According to investigators, Asitiba was apprehended during a targeted raid at a local drinking den in Ramula following what they described as “pinpoint intelligence.”
On Monday night, police were searching for Nairobi Governor following an arrest order issued by the Senate watchdog committee for contempt of Parliament.
In a statement issued on March 15, 2026, PSK demanded that Dr. Obwaka be granted immediate and unconditional bail, saying it is his right under Kenyan law.
Police said the situation escalated during the second arrest when one of the suspects raised an alarm, drawing a group of youths who began throwing stones and other objects at officers in an attempt to disrupt the operation.
The service stressed that under Kenyan law, resisting or assaulting a public officer is a criminal offence. Citing Section 63 of the Penal Code, KFS said forest rangers are recognised public officers empowered to carry out lawful arrests within gazetted forest areas.
Chebbi, 82, has been a key opposition voice since the 1970s, enduring the autocratic rule of Tunisia's first president, Habib Bourguiba, and later Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was overthrown during the 2011 pro-democracy uprising.
The group was apprehended near Agoro Sare High School, the designated center for tallying results. Police also seized five vehicles linked to the suspects, which officers said were being used to facilitate their movements across the area
Robert Ingasira, who served as acting SHA CEO after the exit of Wachira until April this year, is facing charges including conspiracy to defraud, misappropriation of funds, and abuse of office.
Free Kenya Movement National Chairman Bob Njagi and Secretary General Nicholas Oyoo were apprehended on Wednesday afternoon at Stabex Filling Station in Kireka, according to the movement.
Authorities said the operation is part of a wider effort to restore law and order in Mtwapa and surrounding areas. “Sustained surveillance and targeted operations will continue not only in Mtwapa but across the Coast region.
President Donald Trump was the first to announce Robinson’s arrest, saying he should face the death penalty.
Guyo further recalled that on August 27, the Kiambu Law Courts issued an anticipatory order barring the ODPP and DCI from arresting or harassing him or his associates until the matter is heard and determined.
Hiram Kimathi's arrest follows the detention earlier this week of two other alleged members: ex-Kenya Defence Forces officer Patrick Nyambaka Osoi and Jackson Kuria Kihara, popularly known as Cop Shakur.
In response, Justice Mwita directed him to file an affidavit within 14 days detailing what occurred while he was missing.