Suspect in Rumuruti police officer’s killing arrested after lengthy manhunt

A man who had been on the run for nearly two years and nine months over the murder of a senior police officer in Laikipia County has been arrested.

The suspect, Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony, was arrested on November 14, 2026, following investigations into the killing of Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera, who was serving as Deputy Officer Commanding Rumuruti Police Station at the time of his death.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Wandera was murdered on February 16, 2024, and his body was discovered in the Maundu Meri area of Rumuruti Town with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and went into hiding, prompting a lengthy manhunt by homicide detectives.

The DCI said investigators pursued several leads and conducted forensic analysis before narrowing down the search and eventually locating the suspect.

"Working painstakingly through investigative leads and forensic analysis, Homicide detectives eventually narrowed the search, turning the years-long pursuit into a decisive manhunt," the agency said.

Tiony was arrested during a coordinated operation involving homicide detectives, DCI Laikipia West and officers from Rumuruti Police Station.

During the operation, detectives also recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect to flee after the killing.

The motorcycle has since been secured as an exhibit as investigators continue to build their case.

The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment.

The arrest brings to an end nearly three years of investigations into the killing of the police officer, who was serving in Rumuruti at the time of his death.

The DCI has urged members of the public to report information that could assist investigations into criminal activities through its anonymous reporting channels.