DCI warns Kenyans against keeping money sent to wrong mobile money numbers

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned Kenyans against knowingly retaining or spending money mistakenly sent to their mobile money accounts, saying the practice could constitute a criminal offence under Kenyan law.

In a statement on Monday, the agency cautioned that switching off phones, removing SIM cards or ignoring refund requests does not absolve recipients of legal responsibility, urging anyone who receives money in error to follow the official reversal channels.

The warning follows the arrest of a man accused of retaining and spending Sh43,320 mistakenly sent to his mobile money account by a businessman who intended to pay his supplier.

According to the DCI, the businessman, identified only as Zack, sent the money to the wrong number last Thursday after making an error while entering the recipient's details.

The recipient, identified as Biggie, allegedly switched off his phone, removed his SIM card and disappeared from his usual residence after receiving the funds.

The businessman reportedly attempted to reach him through phone calls and text messages, asking him to return the money, but received no response.

After exhausting attempts to contact the recipient, Zack reported the incident and sought assistance through the official reversal process.

The DCI said investigations led officers to the registered recipient, who was eventually traced at a local entertainment establishment, where he was allegedly spending the money.

When confronted, the suspect reportedly claimed he intended to refund the amount after selling his pregnant cow back home.

He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody, where he is being held as he awaits court proceedings.

In its warning, the DCI stressed that mistakenly receiving money does not make it the recipient's property.

"Switching off your phone or changing your SIM card does not erase accountability," the agency said.

It added that what may initially appear to be an unexpected financial windfall could eventually become evidence in court, urging Kenyans to return wrongly received funds rather than spend them.