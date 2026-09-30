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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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INTERPOL: AI is accelerating cybercrime across Africa
Africa

INTERPOL: AI is accelerating cybercrime across Africa

In its African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, the international policing agency says Africa's rapid digital transformation, marked by more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2025, is creating new opportunities for innovation while exposing governments, businesses and individuals to a growing wave of cyber threats.

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