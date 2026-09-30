Former CBK governor proposes new benefit for mobile money customers
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
The suspect allegedly told the attendant that he was offering a line upgrade before using the opportunity to swap the mobile line
According to the President, the Government and the Central Bank were forced to tighten monetary policy and introduce fiscal measures in response to those challenges.
The Interior Ministry said 51 out of 102 computer fraud cases examined between February and July 2026 involved mobile money as the payment method.
According to the findings, mobile money fraud was the largest single fraud category, accounting for 19 cases, or 18.6% of the total reviewed. Investment and forex schemes followed with 16 cases, while cryptocurrency scams accounted for 12 cases.
The INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026 shows Kenya registered more than 46,786 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks during the first half of 2025.
In its African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, the international policing agency says Africa's rapid digital transformation, marked by more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2025, is creating new opportunities for innovation while exposing governments, businesses and individuals to a growing wave of cyber threats.
Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Malesi convicted Abdiaziz Ali Ahmed, alias “Odi,” and Abdiwahab Mohamed Hassan, alias “Steam Boy,” after ruling that the prosecution had proved the case against them beyond reasonable doubt.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Muturi urged IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate allegations that voters had received cash through mobile money platforms in what he described as possible electoral bribery.
He questioned why the government did not wait for the High Court to deliver its judgment before completing the transaction, saying the move undermined confidence in constitutional litigation
The President further dismissed claims that the law introduces new taxes on land ownership and second-hand clothes, saying those reports were inaccurate.
The arrest followed weeks of investigations into attacks that left several families traumatised and resulted in the death of a resident who responded to one of the incidents
The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill, 2026, in its Third Reading with 122 votes in favour against 40 nays. The vote is among efforts by the government to fund the Sh4.8 trillion budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
Under the proposal, core transfer services will be exempt from VAT, while services such as cash handling, payment processing, settlement, merchant acquiring, gateway and aggregation services will still attract the tax.
These campaigns targeted users whose SIM cards had gone inactive due to reduced calls, data use, or mobile money transactions. Operators used rewards such as bonus airtime, discounted bundles, loyalty points, and personalised data offers to restore activity on the lines.
The CapitalPay Managing Director noted that Kenya’s digital transformation accelerated between 2008 and 2010, driven by increased access to mobile devices, internet connectivity, and innovative financial services
In documents submitted to the National Assembly Delegated Committee, Murkomen said the frequency and sophistication of cyber and ICT-related attacks continue to increase as more sectors shift operations online.
The survey places diaspora remittances among Kenya’s strongest foreign exchange earners, at times surpassing key traditional export sectors.ey
Kenya Power says customer behaviour has already shifted strongly towards digital channels, with about five million interactions now recorded every month through its online platforms, including bill payments, fault reporting, and receipt access.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Otieno defended discussions around wealth tax, transparency, and accountability, arguing that Kenya’s taxation challenges are tied to weak public trust, poor service delivery, and limited transparency in public finance management.
Safaricom says M-PESA transaction value rose to Sh41.7 trillion and total transactions hit 46.4 billion. Payments revenue increased, while credit, wealth and insurance expanded and a record FY26 dividend was proposed.
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said M-Pesa processes about Sh103.2 billion daily through more than 500 million transactions across seven markets, following installation of infrastructure capable of 10,000 transactions per second. He spoke in Nairobi at the Connected Africa Summit.
The latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics places February’s performance as the lowest since April 2023, when transactions stood at Sh615.25 billion.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose by 26.1 percent to $2.28 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 48.9 percent from 46.2 percent a year earlier.
New data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows a Sh344.9 billion decline in the value of transactions processed by agents, pointing to rising pressure on households and businesses during a period of strained incomes and slow job growth.
The CBK said that while mobile money usage has grown substantially, most users still rely on basic services like person-to-person transfers, with fewer taking up advanced options such as digital credit, insurance, or savings.
The CBK plans to work closely with telecom operators and Parliament to achieve more affordable and transparent digital financial services.